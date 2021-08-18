Benfica and PSV Eindhoven will face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match. The clash will be played at the Estadio da Lu Stadium in Lisbon on August 18, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be aiming to take a step closer to the group stages. Meanwhile, fans searching for Benfica vs PSV Eindhoven, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Sheriff Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins.

Benfica have had a sensational start to the new campaign as they have a 100 per cent win record so far, winning four games in all competitions including a 4-0 aggregate triumph over Spartak Moscow in the previous round of the competition. Meanwhile, PSV got the better of Galatasaray and Midtjylland on route to the final playoff match and will be aiming to keep that run going. BSC Young Boys vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online.

When is Benfica vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Benfica vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Estadio da Lu Stadium in Lisbon on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Benfica vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Benfica vs PSV playoff match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL match. Sony Ten 3 will telecast the match live in Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Benfica vs PSV, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Benfica vs PSV playoff clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the Final match online for fans in India.

