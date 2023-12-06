NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 6: Homegrown D2C brand, Factor Notes is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated premium curated planners for 2024. Rooted in the essence of curated premium planners, these artistic creations are designed to evoke a sense of serenity and sanguinity whist prioritizing mental health & emotional well-being. From a playful colour palette to vibrant design, the new collection caters to a broad spectrum of tastes, bringing bundles of joy and tranquility.

Targeting individuals between the ages of 15-35, The 2024 collection seamlessly blends functionality with beauty, offering a holistic approach to enhancing personal well-being and fostering meaningful relationships. In line with Factor Notes' commitment to sustainability, every item in the hamper is crafted from eco-friendly materials and is packaged with recyclable and reusable materials, minimizing ecological damage.

The 2024 special edition planner features a captivating array of floral designs and the design aesthetics serve as a gentle reminder to prioritize mental health and emotional well-being, encouraging individuals to pause amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life by nurturing their inner selves.

Excited about the 2024 Happy Hamper collection, Nasaf S Co-founder of Factor Notes said, "Our Happy Hamper is a delightful bundle of goodies that'll help users nurture stronger connections, boost their mood and cultivate a positive mindset. It's like a personal wellness kit that's good for both relationships and mental well-being. We're thrilled to offer a product that's kind to their mind and the planet."

Dedicated to delivering individuals who are passionate about achieving their goals and expressing their personal style through aesthetics, Factor Notes brings forth three distinct offerings for every individual's taste and budget. Aesthetic lovers can avail either The Happy Hamper which is a set of 14 goodies including the 2024 planner or The Mini Hamper which comprises the 2024 planner and 7 other goodies and can also opt for the 2024 Planner alone, all of which can be purchased for Rs 2499, Rs 2199 and Rs 1199 respectively.

The center-piece of the Happy Hamper is its comprehensive planner, meticulously designed to help individuals track their moods, budgets, sleep patterns, meal plans, and shopping lists. Beyond the planner, the hamper includes a myriad of thoughtful items such as bookmarks, a sticker book, conversational game cards, family and friendship tokens, wall posters, and heart-shaped birthday cards, creating a personalized and meaningful gift.

Factor Notes devoted to infusing ingenuity and expression into each product and service, presents a specialized collection that stands as a testament to the platform's creative potential and vision. The 2024 collection, an artistic odyssey, is available for purchase on the Factor Notes website, inviting creativity mavens to experience the magical touch of art.

