Mumbai, December 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be opening the application form correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Mains 2024 session 1 today, December 6. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main Examination can edit a few information on their application forms up to December 8. Tod do so, candidates have to login at jeemain.nta.ac.in once the process begins.

The NTA had closed the application window of JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam on Monday, December 4. It must be noted that the last date to submit the application form was November 30; however, the date was extended further. To make changes in the JEE Main application form, follow the steps given below.

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window:

Visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the application form correction link.

Read all the instructions carefully before proceeding.

Make the necessary changes.

Pay the fee if required.

Submit the application form.

Download acknowledgement copy if generated

This year, the first session of the JEE Main 2024 examination will be held from January 24 to February 1. The exams are held to select candidates for admission in NITs, IIITs and other participating Engineering colleges. The exam will also help to shortlist candidates for the IIT JEE Advanced exam.

Meanwhile, the NTA has begun the application process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination for Admissions-2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

