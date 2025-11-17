BusinessWire India

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: XSIO Industrial & Logistics Parks, in strategic partnership with Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, today marked the Bhoomi Pujan and ground-breaking of Park ONE -- NORTH, a next-generation industrial and logistics park located along the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Wadhgaon, Nagpur.

The ceremony was led by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, alongside senior dignitaries from the Government of Maharashtra. The project forms a major milestone in the Rs 5,127 crore MoU signed between XSIO and the Government of Maharashtra in May 2025.

A Landmark FDI Investment for Vidarbha

With an FDI-backed outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, XSIO is developing four advanced, sustainable, and digitally enabled Grade-A industrial and logistics parks across Maharashtra.The development of Park ONE - NORTH spread across 105 acres is expected to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

At the ceremony, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji stated:

"Projects like XSIO Park ONE - NORTH demonstrate Maharashtra's commitment to building world-class infrastructure across emerging cities, not just metros. Such investments propel inclusive growth, create jobs, and make Maharashtra the most trusted destination for global investors. This is development that connects progress with people, and prosperity with purpose."

A Next-Generation Smart Industrial Ecosystem

Park ONE - NORTH is envisioned as a net-zero-ready, ESG-compliant, AI-enabled industrial and logistics hub with the highest global standards.

Key features include:

* IGBC Platinum & EDGE Advanced sustainability targets* AI-enabled building management & digital-twin systems* Solar power integration & intelligent utilities* Zero-liquid-discharge water management* FM-approved fire & safety infrastructure

The swift progression from MoU to ground-breaking in under six months reflects XSIO's execution capability and Maharashtra's pro-investment policies.

This new development builds on the success of XSIO Park One (85 acres) Central India's benchmark Grade-A industrial park, already IGBC Platinum and EDGE Advanced certified.

Leadership Speak

Ashish Agrawal, Managing Director, XSIO Industrial & Logistics Parks, said:

"The foundation of Park ONE - NORTH captures the speed, scale, and ambition of XSIO's vision. Translating global capital into infrastructure, jobs, and long-term regional growth within months is a result of an exceptional partnership between XSIO, Blackstone, and the Government of Maharashtra. We are proud to help build India's next-generation industrial and logistics ecosystem."

