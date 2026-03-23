VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 23: Animal Equality announces that several companies from the hospitality sector have significantly transitioned to cage-free eggs while some have already transitioned by 100%. This important development will address some of the most horrific cruelties inflicted on caged hens at egg farms across the country.

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After exposing the horrific cruelties inflicted on hens at egg farms, Animal Equality, an animal protection organisation based in Pune, began requesting food companies from various sectors to reduce the suffering of hens raised for eggs.

Amruta Ubale, Executive Director at Animal Equality says, "One significant way to reduce the suffering of these animals is to stop the practice of confining them in cages. This is a blatant violation of the 'Five Freedoms' and various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960."

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Now Hyatt Regency in Chennai, the Leela Palace in Jaipur, Mariott Hotels & Convention Centre in Hyderabad, Jio World in Mumbai, Le Meridien and Hyatt Centric in Goa have become 100% cage-free.

While 17 other companies like Hilton, Imperial, Leela Palace, etc have transitioned more than 40% impacting 101,771 hens and 42 new companies like IBIS, Novotel, etc have started transitioning impacting 233,014 hens. Animal Equality has also persuaded egg producers to go cage-free impacting 34,000 hens.

Ubale adds, "With this move by the food companies and egg producers, India has taken consistent and significant steps in joining a growing global movement in which food companies around the world have introduced animal protection policies, often as a result of growing consumer demand for improved animal welfare standards. These important policies not only prevent some of the unnecessary suffering these animals are forced to endure, but are also in line with the companies' sustainability, environment and other Corporate Social Responsibility policies."

Much of the animal agriculture business in India follows the factory farm model. Factory farming is not just cruel to animals but also devastating to the environment. Intensive animal production is a key contributor to air, water and soil pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. Most of the animal products that come from these farms can also be harmful to consumers.

About 80% of eggs are produced in industrialised egg farms that use cages with only 20% coming from rural areas that use cage-free housing systems but now that is changing. Before the onset of factory farming, hens were housed in cage-free housing systems.

Ubale adds, "While cage-free does not mean cruelty-free, companies introducing such steps are taking an important step toward improving conditions for animals who suffer tremendously on factory farms."

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