The 24th NCPEDP-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Awards honored 16 visionaries for their outstanding contributions to fostering diversity and inclusivity in India's workforce

New Delhi [India], December 9: India achieved noteworthy progress in advancing inclusivity in the job sector on Saturday by acknowledging the efforts of individuals and organizations dedicated to ensuring equal employment opportunities, especially for persons with disabilities. The 24th NCPEDP-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Awards honored 16 visionaries for their outstanding contributions to fostering diversity and inclusivity in India's workforce and supporting the integration of disabled individuals into mainstream workforce. These awards, highly prestigious in the disability sector, serve as a platform to commend those committed to creating a more inclusive employment landscape.

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), India's foremost cross-disability advocacy organization, and LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced the winners of the NCPEDP-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Awards 2023. In their 24th year, these awards stand among India's most reputed recognitions for individuals and organizations working to promote equal employment opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). NCPEDP has been collaborating with LTIMindtree for the last eight years to empower PWDs and inspire others to embrace the cause, fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

A total of 16 awardees were recognized as Role Models this year, with three of them receiving Jury Appreciation. Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP said, "Helen Keller Awards celebrate indomitable will, passion and resilience. For 24 years, the Awards have identified incredible individuals and institutions doing exemplary work of promoting employment, equality and diversity in the workplace. The outcomes of this persistent effort are gratifying yet we know we have miles to go to completely integrate disability into the mainstream."

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, remarked, "NCPEDP- LTIMindtree Helen Keller Awards exemplify our commitment to recognising individuals and organisations advancing equality and inclusion for people with disabilities in India. At LTIMindtree, we are committed to a workplace that is welcoming for all." He reiterated the belief that creating skilling and employment opportunities for disabled people empowers them to integrate into the mainstream and earn dignified livelihood

The 16 awardees of the 24th NCPEDP-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Award are from nine states across India - Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Lakshwadeep, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra.

Category A, Role Model Person with Disabilities category have the names of Ummer Farook KK, Dr Vaibhav Bhandari, and Dr Rajalakshmi SJ as the winners.

In the Role Model Supporters of Increased Employment Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities category, Dr Rajdeep Manwani, Prateek Madhav, and Ashwin Kumar V are the winners while Amali Naik received Jury Appreciation.

In the Role Model Companies/NGOs/Institutions category, the winners are TVS Motor Company, Atypical Advantage, Amar Seva Sangam, and Alamba Charitable Trust. Jury Appreciation Awards were given to NatWest India and Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation.

In the Role Model Entrepreneurs with Disabilities category, the winners are Krishnakant Mane, Sumarty G, and Rakhi Pandey.

Ali highlighted, "The contributions of all the 16 individuals and organizations have hugely impacted the lives of countless disabled individuals and their families by providing them with the tools for self-reliance and dignified employment, a significant way to empower disabled persons."

