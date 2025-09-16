Landmark achievement by Dr. Atish Bakane, Dr. Priyanka Pawar, Dr. Anand Bhutada and team brings cutting-edge pediatric care closer to thousands of families across the region

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Nagpur has etched its name on India's medical map after NewEra Mother & Child Hospital successfully completed Central India's first pediatric bone marrow transplant for Thalassemia Major, a feat that signals a new era in advanced pediatric healthcare outside metropolitan cities.

The pioneering procedure was performed on a young girl suffering from the severe inherited blood disorder. The Procedure was led by Dr. Atish Bakane, Dr. Priyanka Pawar and Dr. Anand Bhutada, supported by the hospital's dedicated Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit. After weeks of meticulous care and monitoring, the child was discharged in stable health, marking a milestone for the region's medical community.

Until now, families battling Thalassemia Major in Central India have often faced the burden of travelling to distant metro cities for curative treatment. Bone marrow transplant is the only known therapy that offers a long-term solution to this chronic disease, but it demands highly specialized infrastructure, round-the-clock care and a multidisciplinary team. The success at NewEra Mother & Child Hospital shows that such outcomes can now be achieved locally.

The hospital's leadership hailed the accomplishment as a turning point. Directors Dr. Anand Sancheti, Dr. Nilesh Agrawal, Dr. Nidheesh Mishra and Dr. Shweta Bhutada issued a joint message congratulating the BMT team for "raising the bar of pediatric healthcare" in Nagpur and beyond. They reaffirmed their commitment to investing in world-class medical technology, training and research to ensure more children receive life-saving care close to home.

For Dr. Anand Bhutada, a gold medalist paediatrician and Director at NewEra Mother & Child Hospital, the success embodies his long-standing vision to transform pediatric and neonatal care in Nagpur. Under his leadership, the hospital has built an ecosystem of intensive care, advanced diagnostics and high-end procedures that rival the country's top institutions.

The young patient's discharge was an emotional moment for the medical team and family alike. Hospital staff described it as "a day of hope" and said the achievement had already prompted inquiries from neighboring states. Plans are underway to expand the program to include bone marrow transplants for other pediatric blood and immune disorders, cementing Nagpur's status as an emerging hub for complex child healthcare.

Medical experts say the transplant demonstrates how collaboration between skilled professionals, modern infrastructure and hospital leadership can deliver world-class outcomes beyond traditional metro centres. It is also a ray of hope for thousands of parents who have long been searching for permanent solutions to their children's life-threatening conditions.

With this landmark, NewEra Mother & Child Hospital has not only advanced Nagpur's reputation as a center for excellence but also rewritten what is possible in regional pediatric care, bringing life-changing treatments closer to the communities that need them most.

