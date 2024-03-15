VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): House of Hiranandani, a premium real estate developer, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from December 2023 to December 2024.

The certification is a testament to the company's unique work culture, which is founded on principles of excellence, innovation, and collaboration. It reflects the positive experiences of employees within the organization, highlighting their satisfaction and fulfillment.

This is the second time the company has earned this coveted recognition after 2019. Over the last four years, House of Hiranandani has demonstrated substantial progress in fostering employee trust, as evidenced by the notable increase in our Great Place To Work (GPTW) Trust Index score from 83 points in 2019 to 87 points in 2023. This improvement spans across all dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, reflecting the collective dedication of our workforce.

With an impressive 84% participation rate in the survey, encompassing employees from various locations and roles, we have gained valuable insights into our organizational culture and employee sentiments. Notably, an overwhelming 95% of respondents affirmed that House of Hiranandani is indeed a remarkable workplace, indicative of our commitment to nurturing a positive and supportive environment for our team members.

At House of Hiranandani, we foster innovation through 'Ideas2Action' and honor excellence with 'Employee of The Year' awards. With 71% of our workforce serving over five years and 55% over a decade, we value loyalty, recognizing it through 'Long Service Awards'. Our holistic approach to employee well-being extends to comprehensive health initiatives tailored for diverse needs, whether in offices or on construction sites.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director, House of Hiranandani said, "We are overjoyed to receive this badge for the second time, underscoring our unwavering commitment to employee well-being and fostering a positive workplace ethos. This certification not only honors our past achievements but also serves as a catalyst for our future aspirations. As we grow, our steadfast commitment to prioritize employee satisfaction solidifies House of Hiranandani as a top talent destination."

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/

About House of Hiranandani

Since inception into the urbane terrains of India, House of Hiranandani has altered the way living spaces are designed, thereby transforming the ethos and aesthetics of real estate in India. Pillared by a unique approach to designing and planning, the company invests heavily in research and development ensuring that each of its developments surpass industry benchmarks and redefine value engineering and design. The buildings and supporting infrastructure are designed to ensure low maintenance, yet add value to the lives of our residents. The selection of materials is robust to ensure longevity and is passed only after stringent quality checks.

Symbolic to our construction, our developments encompass the ether of the residents' lives entirely, owing to retail outlets, hospitality centers, healthcare and educational institutions built within the realms of House of Hiranandani community. Our aim is to integrate every family into a bigger, more inclusive community.

House of Hiranandani has a national presence with projects in Mumbai (Thane, Kandivali), Bengaluru (Hebbal, Devanahalli & Bannerghatta), Chennai (OMR & Thaiyur) and Hyderabad (Shankarpally).

