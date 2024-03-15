Mumbai, March 15: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, March 13, arrested two employees of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for allegedly raping their colleague's 15-year-old daughter in Powai. Police officials said that the incident took place on October 17, 2023, in the Powai house of one of the two accused persons. The two accused are said to be aged 30 and 23.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged rape incident took place last year on October 17, when the survivor returned home from her coaching class in the evening. The victim, a Class 10 student, was alone at home as her father had night duty and other family members had gone to attend a function. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Brings 13-Year-Old Girl Playing With Her Friends to His Room in Chawl, Rapes Her; Arrested.

Accused, Co-Accused Gag and Rape Minor Girl

The 30-year-old accused knocked on her door and told the girl that his wife called her for some work. As the two families had good relations, the girl went to his house. When the minor girl entered the flat, another accused, who was inside the flat, allegedly grabbed her and then gagged her. Both the accused took her to the bedroom and took turns to rape her.

Accused Threatens to Kill the Victim and Her Father

A few minutes later, the 30-year-old accused received a call from his wife who told him that she was coming home with their neighbour, the victim's mother. This is when the two accused threatened to kill the minor girl and her father and warned her against revealing the incident to anyone. The girl also said that the accused would often knock on her door after the incident.

Victim Breaks Down, Narrates Her Ordeal

She also said that the accused even tried to get close to her inside the building's lift. The incident came to light in December 2023 when the victim broke down and narrated her ordeal to her mother. Post this, the victim's mother informed her husband who lodged a complaint with the Indian Coast Guard. With the help of ICG officials, the girl registered a case against the accused who were arrested by the police. Mumbai Shocker: Man Takes Minor Daughter to Police Over Phone Addiction, She Accuses Him of Rape.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later, the accused were produced before the court which remanded them to police custody.

