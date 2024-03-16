NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Bajaj Markets has partnered with Vridhi Home Finance, a leading NBFC to enable its users to benefit from affordable home loans and smart refinancing options. As a significant step towards driving homeownership for individuals across income brackets, this partnership ensures financial accessibility for all.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Inspired by Tamil Movie, Man Tries to Inject Woman With Infected Blood After She Rejects His Proposal.

With a mission to cater to first-time home buyers, growing families, and individuals seeking to upgrade their living spaces, Vridhi Home Finance on Bajaj Markets offers:

* Competitive Interest Rates: Starting at 12 per cent per annum

Also Read | IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Is the One Pillar That Everyone Looks Up to at Chennai Super Kings', Says Ex-Teammate Ambati Rayudu.

* Flexible Loan Amounts: Up to Rs 25 Lakhs to comfortably finance one's dream home

* Extended Repayment Tenure: Up to 12 years, reducing the monthly instalment

Existing homeowners with high-interest mortgage burdens can also tap into the Home Loan Balance Transfer (HLBT) facility to reduce monthly payments and save on overall interest costs.

Bajaj Markets prioritises user-friendliness and transparency throughout the process. This partnership reaffirms Bajaj Markets' commitment to becoming India's one-stop financial supermarket. Their platform continues to expand its offerings, providing customers with a diverse range of loans, cards, insurance, investments, and payment solutions from top-tier financial brands. One can easily apply for any of these financial solutions through the Bajaj Markets app or website.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)