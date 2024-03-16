Indore, March 16: In a disturbing incident in Indore, a man named Sanjay was arrested for attempting to inject a woman with infected blood. Sanjay, who was reportedly upset over being rejected by the woman, claimed to have been inspired by a scene from the Tamil movie ‘I’.

Lallantop reported that Sanjay was accompanied by another man, Kishor, and together they pursued the woman with the intention of injecting her with the infected blood. The accused duo had extracted the blood from a beggar who was infected. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Rape Accused Kills Girl’s Father, Brother in Jabalpur; Child’s Body Stuffed In Fridge.

The woman managed to escape and filed a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of both Sanjay and Kishor. The police revealed that Sanjay is a habitual offender with 11 cases registered against him. Further action will be determined following an examination of the blood in the syringe. Madhya Pradesh: Mob Vandalises Toll Booth, Government Vehicles Over Monetary Dispute in Jabalpur, Video Surfaces.

In another incident of crime from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a 52-year-old railway employee and his eight-year-old son were allegedly murdered by a 19-year-old man, Mukul Kumar, who is also accused of raping the railway employee’s 14-year-old daughter. The daughter is currently missing.

The incident was revealed when the teenage rape survivor sent a voice message to her grandfather from her father’s phone, immediately after the murders. Upon receiving the message, the grandfather alerted the police. The police team arrived at the locked government quarter, forced entry, and discovered the railway employee in a pool of blood and the son’s body in a fridge.

