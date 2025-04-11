The ML-integrated platform Housp envisions to simplify processes in executing secondary real estate transactions and enhancing the overall buyer-seller experience

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 11: Housp is redefining the conventional real estate experience with the launch of its game-changing real estate platform and transforming the way secondary real estate transactions take place. The platform is enabled by Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to predict the property prices and trends in turn simplifying the real estate experience by offering smarter property searches, digital tools for transactions and enhanced user experience.

Housp has identified critical concerns in the secondary real estate market, such as involvement of spam calls, false promises, incoherent title checks and minimal transparency. This adds another layer of complexity to the entire process and becomes significantly riskier for buyers and sellers to engage in successful proceedings. Housp has undertaken the initiative to solve this age-old problem and designed a technologically advanced solution to evolve and enhance transparency and efficiency in property transactions.

Delighted with the launch, Karan Gupta, co-founder of Housp said, "We believe that integrating cutting-edge technology with a relentless focus on risk-free business processes will transform how transactions are executed in the secondary real estate market, setting a new standard for efficiency and security."

Thrilled with the launch, Shaktte Sachdev, co-founder of Housp said, "This is a resale product that combines the operational principles of traditional business with the advanced technology of today. Our goal is to alleviate the challenges faced by investors by not only providing expert consulting on exit strategies but also guaranteeing a successful sale through an e-mandate."

In a digitally driven landscape, Housp platform plays a pivotal role in bringing ease to day-to-day operations in the real estate segment and simplifying the traditional way of signing documents with e-mandates. Additionally, it provides peace of mind to sellers by not only simplifying real estate transactions but also providing them with instant liquidity options.

The adoption of AI and ML is driving innovation and customer-centricity in the real estate industry. Housp leverages these ML algorithms to shortlist properties, transform property listings and search processes. It also helps in gaining competitive edge in the market by providing real-time access to pricing trends, EMI calculators, ROI calculators and comprehensive title checks to help buyers make well-informed financial decisions.

Housp nurtures an expert team of professionals with strong tech capabilities and deep market understanding. With a combined experience of more than 10 years in sales, marketing and product, the company started its operations in Noida with over 75 apartments shortlisted for sale. Considering its vision, it is moving on the trajectory to scale rapidly to 4 new cities in the next 15 months, Pune and Gurugram to name a few.

Housp aims at listing 40 curated properties on their tech platform www.housp.com with all minute details captured starting from the project inspection report to title verification of each apartment. Aiming for a GTV of INR 70 Cr. and a channel network of ~480 brokers in the early stages, Housp is aiming to revolutionise the real estate secondary market.

Housp is also developing an advanced machine-learning model with the capability to predict potential buyers. It deeply analyzes historical data and buyers' behaviour along with their specifications. This matches the listed properties with the right buyer while streamlining the transaction process.

For more information, please visit www.housp.com and start your real estate buying/selling journey.

