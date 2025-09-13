How an IIT & Harvard Alum Is Changing the Way Kids Learn with Early Steps Academy

New Delhi [India], September 13: Exceptional leaders often emerge from a foundation of academic excellence and global exposure, driven by a mission to create meaningful impact. By leveraging their expertise and experience, they launch innovative initiatives that transform industries and empower future generations. Sneha Biswas's story reads like a blueprint for modern leadership--rooted in academic excellence, global exposure, and a mission to transform education. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and Harvard Business School, Sneha traded her successful corporate career for a bold, purpose-driven venture--launching Early Steps Academy to rewire how children learn and lead.

Formative Spark & Broader Vision

Raised in Jamshedpur, Sneha's mother instilled in her the art of thinking out loud. Through debates, public speaking, and reading, she earned over 200 awards in competitions--building rare confidence and curiosity.

At IIT, she realized academic brilliance wasn't enough. True impact came from the ability to think critically, communicate clearly, and lead decisively.

Her career spanned Teach for India, Schlumberger across the U.S., Africa and Europe, and Bain & Company in London. These roles taught her the power of confidence rooted in competence and the importance of diverse perspectives.

At Harvard, she absorbed the case-study method that emphasized problem-solving over rote answers. "Harvard was never my goal," she once shared. "But I knew I would regret not experiencing it."

The 'Why Now?' Moment

In 2021, Sneha left consulting to start new venture in education. Armed with global exposure and privilege, Sneha felt a responsibility to bridge the gap between traditional schooling and real-world skills. Founded in Bengaluru in 2021, Early Steps Academy delivers live, case-based learning to children aged 8-18. Students explore real-world topics--climate change, AI, bioengineering, space tech, NFTs--through a Harvard-inspired, child-friendly methodology.

The platform is now live across 50+ countries, with retention rates exceeding 90%. Its curriculum, designed in the "language of children," is facilitated by moderators trained to guide global cohorts.

Momentum, Impact & Recognition

In less than a year of operations, Early Steps secured USD 1.2 million in seed funding from investors including BEENEXT, Whiteboard Capital, Taurus Ventures and angel investors such as Varun Alagh. The company was also selected for the prestigious Sequoia Spark Fellowship, further strengthening its position as a rising force in edtech.

Sneha's leadership and vision have attracted international recognition. In 2024, she was invited to speak at the India Conference at Harvard, a fitting return to the place where her entrepreneurial journey took shape. Today, with students from over 50 countries logging millions of learning minutes, Early Steps Academy is not only scaling fast but also leaving a measurable mark on how children prepare for the future.

Rewiring Education--One Child at a Time

Sneha envisions Early Steps as a movement to nurture leaders of tomorrow. By blending critical thinking, communication, empathy, and cultural fluency into the core of learning, she is democratizing access to Harvard-caliber methods for every child.

"In today's world, knowing your answer matters less than knowing how to find it," she says. Early Steps' next phase includes bilingual and regional expansions, ensuring accessibility across geographies and languages.

About Early Steps Academy

Founded in 2021 by Sneha Biswas, Early Steps Academy is a global live-learning platform for students aged 8-18. Through a proprietary case-based curriculum, the academy helps children in 50+ countries build critical thinking, confident communication, and leadership skills. With retention rates above 90% and recognition from leading investors and educators, Early Steps is pioneering the future of K-12 education.

