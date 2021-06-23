New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/PNN): In today's world, India has faced many calamities, one such is COVID19, and the pandemic has ravaged the nation. Addressing the issues and taking them through the proper channel is the key.

Numerous problems in society are unheard of and need a voice or medium to be heard.

Here, a man with a mission, Jeevan Kumar Mittal is changing the perception about problem-solving. He has been doing this for more than a decade and addressing letters to the Honourable President of India.

He says "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples."

In a pandemic-driven world, where everything seems bleak, there rises a hope from the setting horizon, a person who has vowed to relentlessly work for the upliftment of society. To bring awareness and spread light in the flickering hope and trust of the people of the nation.

Maternity Benefits to the Working Women

Maternity benefit is the key problem in today's India. We have seen that this creates an impact in the families of many working and middle class.

Jeevan Kumar Mittal's contribution to maternity benefits is immense. This eminent accomplishment is the implementation extension of maternity benefit for working ladies from 90 days to 6 months, after the suggestion made by him.

The need of the hour is to stand for righteousness and give words to the suppressed society, to enable them to fight for their cause. Looking around one may find people struggling to get justice and to voice their opinions. We need a society where social issues are discussed and solved without any oppression or fear of thought.

PENNING DOWN MORE THAN 5000 LETTERS TO THE PRESIDENT

With the thought of bringing about a change and abiding by the saying, "pen is mightier than the sword", he has written over 5000 letters to the President in the past nine years. Each letter has addressed a different issue, focusing on the different areas of improvement, and eradicating the flaws from the very roots.

How social media is impacting the decision-making power of Indian citizens?

In today's world where everything has gone online, social media has a responsibility towards the people of the nation. It has the power to make the unseen visible, the unsaid words heard, the invisible pain and suffering being felt. That is the power of the media.

Every citizen has a responsibility to create awareness around him. Social media platforms have the power to give this responsibility a voice. Their contribution could be a milestone in bringing about a change. Highlighting the social issues and bringing them to the limelight can help people voice their opinions and bring about a concerted change in society.

Regarding, Mittal is also the publisher of Four Square Monthly newspaper and has written numerous articles on our Constitution. It is his credibility towards the nation that has helped him to go out of his way to bring about consciousness. His articles have such an essence that they have been published in the renowned Navbharat Times as well.

A regular visitor to Parliament House close to Rashtrapati Bhawan for causes that he wants to highlight, Mittal thinks the distance is walkable, as distance and time are not a problem when the vision is big and goals are high. After all, with such a lively spirit and empowered soul, one can walk a thousand miles towards progress, without worrying about what has been left behind.

www.facebook.com/LettersToPresident

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)