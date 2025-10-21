SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: The Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM Pune), part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), continues to lead in preparing future digital and telecom business leaders. The institute offers an industry-focused curriculum, encourages innovative learning, and connects academic knowledge with the fast-changing digital economy.

As one of India's premier institutes that exclusively focuses on Digital and Telecom Management, SIDTM Pune is distinctively positioned between technology, management, and innovation. This institute makes a student capable of navigating the 4.0 era of digital transformation across industries.

The SIDTM Advantage

SIDTM's curriculum is thoughtfully crafted with inputs from around the industry, keeping its programmes prevalent and industry-relevant. The institute's main offerings, including the MBA in Digital and Telecom Management with specialisations in Systems and Finance, Marketing and FInance and Analytics and FInance give students both technical skills as well as management knowledge to thrive in digital organisations.

Key Differentiators:

- Industry-Driven Curriculum: The industry collaborated labs and based on their feedback the programme is completely changed to make students industry ready.

- Innovation and Research Focus: State-of-the-art labs, live projects, and innovation-driven knowledge encourage students to create solutions that address the real-world digital problems.

- Expert Faculty and Mentorship: A mix of academic scholars and senior industry professionals mentor students, integrating global best practices with upcoming technologies.

- Strong Corporate Connects: Leading organisations such as AWS, IBM, Ericsson, Deloitte, EY, Accenture, PwC, TCS etc. collaborate through internships, guest lectures, and placement opportunities.

- Global Exposure: International collaborations and exchange programmes provide students with insights into global telecom and digital ecosystems.

Empowering Future-Ready Leaders

Building on its strong pathways as part of Symbiosis, SIDTM Pune is transforming students to become leaders in telecom, digital technology consulting, marketing, consulting, and analytics. The institute combines academic strength with practical experience to prepare graduates who can drive growth and lead digital strategies in today's connected world.

"At SIDTM Pune, our mission is to develop digital technology business leaders who understand not only the technology but also the business strategy and finance that sustains them," said Dr CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director, SIDTM Pune. He further added, "Our programmes are deeply aligned with industry demands, ensuring our graduates shape the digital and telecom landscapes of tomorrow."

The SIDTM Pune placement outcomes for the 2024-26 batch underscore this commitment with 66% male and 34% female students, nearly half of whom are freshers. The batch features students predominantly from engineering (56%) and commerce (29%) backgrounds. The major Internship verticals include consulting (31%), IT/ITES (29%), BFSI (14%), and telecom (4%). Graduates have secured placements across diverse sectors with competitive remunerations, reflecting the high industry relevance of SIDTM programmes.

About SIDTM Pune

Established under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SIDTM Pune (formerly SITM) is India's leading institute offering MBA programmes exclusively in Digital and Telecom Management. With its commitment to excellence, contemporary curriculum, and a strong network of corporate partnerships, SIDTM stands at the forefront of developing talent for the digital economy.

To register for SNAP 2025 and learn more about SIDTM's MBA programmes:

www.snaptest.org | https://sidtm.edu.in/

