Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Dacoit' has received a new release date. The film, which was earlier planned to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, will now arrive a few weeks later.

On Tuesday, the makers officially announced that the action-romantic thriller will now hit cinemas on April 10, 2026, instead of the earlier date, which coincided with the festival of Ugadi.

Actor Adivi Sesh shared the update with his fans on his official social media handle. Announcing the new date, the actor wrote, "Goldfish on April 10. In Theaters Worldwide."

The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role and also features Mrunal Thakur. The project has created interest among fans as Sesh has also worked on the writing of the film. Known for choosing story-driven projects, the actor has co-written the story and screenplay along with Shaneil Deo, who is also directing the film.

Dacoit is being shot at the same time in Hindi and Telugu. Apart from Sesh and Thakur, the film will also feature filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role.

The film was earlier set for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, including 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' and 'Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' were also planned for the same day. However, Toxic has now been pushed to June 2026, while Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' has moved to that date.

Adivi Sesh was last seen in HIT: The Second Case (2022), directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film followed the story of police officer Krishna Dev, also known as KD, who investigates a series of crimes involving female victims as part of the HIT unit in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

