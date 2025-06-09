NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Bajaj Markets is redefining how personal loans are accessed in India. With a simple, digital-first approach, individuals can now apply for a personal loan online and get one within minutes -- all from the comfort of their home.

Here's how users can get started on Bajaj Markets:

1. Visit the Bajaj Markets Website or App:

Start by heading to https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or downloading the app. The platform is designed to be mobile-friendly and intuitive for all users.

2. Enter Basic Information:

Provide a few essential details like mobile number, employment type, pincode, name etc. This helps the platform fetch loan offers tailored to one's profile.

3. Explore Offers from Multiple Lenders:

Bajaj Markets is connected with over 20 leading banks and NBFCs. Based on the inputs, one can find personal loan offers that match their eligibility.

4. Compare Loan Details:

Users can compare interest rates, tenures, and maximum loan amounts before making a decision. Loan amounts of up to Rs55 Lakhs are available, with interest rates starting at 9.99% p.a.

5. Apply Online:

Select the most suitable offer and complete the application.

6. Get Approval and Disbursal:

Once verified, the loan may be approved in a few minutes and disbursed shortly after, depending on the lender's process.

Bajaj Markets is committed to making personal loans more accessible for individuals across India. With its simplified process, getting the right loan is no longer time-consuming or complex.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

