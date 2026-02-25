Ranked #1 in APAC and India in Core HR Software Category in G2 2026 Awards

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 25: HROne, an AI-powered Core HR and Human Capital Management (HCM) software platform, has been recognized in the G2 2026 Best Software Awards, one of the most competitive global benchmarks evaluating enterprise software based on verified customer reviews and independent market presence data.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The G2 2026 Awards evaluated over 151,000 software products worldwide. HROne secured multiple recognitions in the Core HR category:

- Top 3 Highest Customer Satisfaction Product (Global)- #2 Fastest Growing Product (Global)- Top 5 Best HR Software Product (Global)- #1 Software Company (APAC)- #1 Indian Software CompanyThese recognitions position HROne among globally ranked enterprise HR software providers and reflect the increasing global competitiveness of India-origin SaaS platforms.

Also Read | Is the Viral 'Fire-Breathing' Lizard Video Real? The Truth Behind the AI-Generated 'Dragon' Clip.

A Changing Moment for HR TechnologyThe recognition comes at a time when organizations worldwide are rethinking workforce operations.

Artificial intelligence adoption, distributed teams, and increasing compliance complexity have reshaped expectations from HR systems. HR leaders are expected to influence workforce productivity, talent strategy, and organizational resilience--not just administrative processes.

Despite rapid digital transformation, many HR platforms continue to struggle with employee adoption due to complex workflows, fragmented interfaces, and training-heavy systems.

HROne's focus on simplicity, conversational execution, and mobile accessibility addresses this adoption gap, helping organizations move beyond implementation toward sustained operational outcomes.

Why Customers Chose HROneOver the past year, HROne focused on reducing operational friction across hiring, payroll, and workforce management. Customer reviews highlighted key differentiators:

Execution-First AI: Expansion of the One AI Suite, among the first voice-enabled, execution-focused HR AI agents in India, enabling employees to complete HR tasks through conversation rather than multi-step navigation.

Automation at Scale: Over 127 workflows automated across recruitment, onboarding, payroll, attendance, and performance management.

Adoption Across Workforces: A mobile-first experience enabling both desk and frontline employees to use HR systems without extensive training.

Operational Reliability: Faster payroll cycles, improved workforce visibility, and reduced turnaround time for HR requests across enterprise organizations.

These outcomes contributed directly to customer satisfaction rankings in the G2 2026 Awards.

"This G2 2026 recognition belongs first to the HR leaders who trusted us with some of their most critical people decisions," said Karan Jain, Founder, HROne.

"HR teams operate under constant pressure balancing compliance, hiring demands, and employee expectations. Our mission is to remove operational friction so HR leaders can focus on strategic workforce outcomes."

Beyond Software: Building an HR Leadership EcosystemBeyond product innovation, HROne expanded its industry initiatives during the past year:

PROPEL Leadership Chapters -- A multi-city HR leadership event series across major Indian metros bringing senior HR leaders together to discuss organizational transformation and responsible AI adoption.

HR Commune -- A peer-driven professional HR community supporting ongoing exchange of practical frameworks, industry insights, and real-world experiences.

HROne AI Summit 2026 -- A virtual AI-focused HR conference that attracted participation from over 4,000 registered HR leaders globally.

Complementing these initiatives, HROne published the research study:

"AI in HR 2026: State of Adoption, Readiness & Impact" -- Based on insights from 693 HR leaders (conducted in 2026) examining AI maturity, governance readiness, and workforce transformation priorities.

Together, these efforts reinforce HROne's role as an active contributor to industry dialogue on responsible AI adoption in HR.

Advancing Responsible AI Adoption in HRAs artificial intelligence increasingly influences hiring and workforce decisions, governance and accountability have become critical priorities.

Through research and industry collaboration, HROne supports responsible AI adoption grounded in operational realities. The company plans to expand capabilities within the One AI Suite through specialized HR AI agents designed to automate increasingly complex workflows while maintaining human oversight.

HROne will continue scaling HR Commune, expanding PROPEL leadership chapters, and deepening research initiatives supporting HR leaders navigating AI-driven workforce transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)