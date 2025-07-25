VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25: Homes Under Budget, the trusted name for affordable modular interiors, has officially rebranded as HUB Interior, signaling a major evolution in its journey. The rebranding reflects not just a change in name, but a significant transformation in vision--positioning the brand to meet a wider range of interior needs across residential, commercial, and lifestyle categories.

What began as a mission to deliver smart, budget-friendly interiors has grown into a full-scale interior solutions company. With this shift, HUB Interior now operates through four distinct verticals designed to cater to every design aspiration. While the original Homes Under Budget continues to serve value-conscious homeowners with modular solutions, the new additions--Hubsolute, Home & Merry, and The Office--address luxury living, curated lifestyle decor, and workspace interiors respectively. This diversified approach enables HUB to support clients across all life stages, from first homes to executive offices.

"At its heart, our brand has always been about delivering thoughtful spaces. With HUB Interior, we're ready to serve evolving consumer aspirations--from affordable design to luxury interiors--while retaining the speed, transparency, and trust we're known for," said Ranjith P Raj, Founder and CEO.

To match the scale of its vision, HUB Interior has introduced a series of operational advancements. Central to this is the launch of FastTrack Interiors, a rapid delivery offering that completes interior projects within 34 days--an industry-leading benchmark. Alongside this, automation tools and process transparency have been embedded into every stage of the project journey, ensuring a seamless client experience.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company has also launched a franchise model, empowering entrepreneurs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to bring HUB's design standards and systems to local markets. This move is expected to significantly increase the brand's footprint across India in the coming year.

With a redefined identity, broadened capabilities, and a forward-looking approach, HUB Interior is poised to become a design partner of choice for homes and businesses alike--reimagining what modern Indian interiors can be.

For more information, visit https://hubinterior.com /or follow HUB Interior on social platforms.

