Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 26: Hygenco Green Energies, a pioneer in low-cost green hydrogen production, has announced a partnership with Denmark-based Topsoe, a leading global technology provider for the energy transition, as the licensor for its green ammonia plant in Gopalpur, Odisha.

Hygenco intends to establish a large-scale green ammonia project at the Gopalpur Industrial Park, with the goal of having the plant operational by 2027, one of the first in the sub-continent. Earlier in 2024, Hygenco had commissioned India's first commercial green hydrogen plant.

Speaking on the technology license partnership, Amit Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Hygenco, said, "As the world seeks innovative solutions to tackle pressing environmental and energy challenges, Hygenco is making significant progress in advancing the energy transition and decarbonization. We are excited to leverage the cutting-edge technology of a global leader like Topsoe to scale-up green ammonia production effectively."

Just last month, Hygenco entered into an MOU with REC, a Government of India undertaking, for US$280 million debt financing towards its Green Ammonia project development.

Ammonia technology is a key milestone for the mega ammonia project and Hygenco will utilize Topsoe's advanced dynamic green ammonia loop technology, enabling flexible and efficient operations while optimizing overall performance.

Elena Scaltritti, Chief Commercial Officer at Topsoe, said: "We look forward to working with Hygenco on this great project, as green ammonia plays a critical role in reducing greenhouse emissions from energy-intensive industries and long-distance transportation. On a global level, we need to deploy decarbonization at scale, and Hygenco's project will be able to deliver a solid contribution."

Hygenco, a leader in the green hydrogen and green ammonia sector, has entered into strategic collaborations with several companies in India and globally to supply green hydrogen and green ammonia.

About Hygenco:

Headquartered in Gurgaon, India, Hygenco develops and deploys scaled-up commercially attractive green hydrogen and green ammonia assets. Hygenco, which has deep capabilities in designing, building, and operating Green Hydrogen projects, has commissioned India's first Green Hydrogen project in Hisar, which was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel of India earlier this year. Hygenco is looking to invest $2.5 billion over 3 years to set up Green Hydrogen projects in India.

About Topsoe

Topsoe is a leading global provider of technology and solutions for the energy transition. We combat climate change by helping our customers and partners achieve their decarbonization and emission reduction goals.

Topsoe was founded in 1940 and are headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,800 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit www.topsoe.com.

