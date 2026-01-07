Seoul [South Korea], January 7 (ANI): Hyundai Motor Group is set to launch a testbed in the United States later this year to facilitate the mass production and commercialization of humanoid robots. The South Korean automotive conglomerate announced this roadmap during a media day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The strategy focuses on the deployment of humanoid robots at manufacturing sites, specifically utilizing Atlas, a humanoid robot developed by its subsidiary Boston Dynamics Inc.

As per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, the group has identified robotics as a core engine for future growth, integrating it into a broader shift toward artificial intelligence. According to Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon, the group is defining specific deployment scenarios for these robots while establishing a collaborative ecosystem that connects Boston Dynamics with external partners across the value chain.

The initial phase of commercialization will begin with factory deployment. Boston Dynamics Chief Executive Officer Robert Playter stated that Atlas will first be utilized in logistics. He noted that the humanoid robot has already demonstrated capabilities such as lifting and moving goods and placing vehicles onto assembly lines. To support these efforts, the group will establish the Robot Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) in the U.S. to refine real-world applications.

"The center will define factory tasks for Atlas and develop the required behaviors through remote operation, simulation, and repeated training in realistic environments to validate safety and performance before production deployment," the report quoted Jung Jun-cheul, head of manufacturing.

The group is also collaborating with global technology firms to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities. Following a partnership with Nvidia Corp. last year, the group is now working with Google LLC's AI unit, DeepMind. Carolina Parada, senior director and head of robotics at Google DeepMind, confirmed that technology exchanges are already underway.

To scale the business, the group is considering a subscription-based model. Under this plan, robots will be deployed at scale in manufacturing sites to collect operational data. Usage will then expand based on quality, safety, and reliability benchmarks before being offered as a service.

Hyundai Mobis Co. will play a central role in this ecosystem, specifically regarding actuator technology that enables robotic movement. (ANI)

