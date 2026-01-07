Mumbai, January 5: OPPO is expected to reinforce its premium mid-range portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of the OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G, scheduled for 8 January 2026. Positioned as the most premium offering in the Reno 15 series, the smartphone is anticipated to bring notable camera enhancements and a high-capacity battery. Following its initial launch in China, the Indian variant is expected to arrive with locally optimised hardware, highlighted by a 200MP primary camera and OPPO’s HoloFusion design language.

The launch comes amid growing competition in India’s mid-range smartphone segment. With the Reno 15 Pro 5G, OPPO is expected to focus on photography enthusiasts and performance-driven users, aiming to deliver near-flagship features within a slim, ergonomic form factor. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price, Sale Date.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Price in India (Expected)

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G price in India is expected to begin at around INR 47,990 for the base variant. Higher storage configurations are likely to be priced at approximately INR 54,999 for the top-end model featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Early buyers may benefit from launch offers and exchange deals via the OPPO India website, Flipkart, and authorised offline retail outlets.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits for enhanced outdoor visibility. The display may be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Powering the device is likely the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, built on a 4nm process, paired with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G Sale Date in India.

On the imaging front, the Reno 15 Pro is expected to include a 200MP primary camera, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto sensor with optical image stabilisation. A 50MP front camera is also tipped for selfies and video calls. The device is rumoured to house a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and possibly 50W wireless charging. Additional expected features include IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.

