Seoul [South Korea], October 31 (ANI): South Korea's auto giant Hyundai Motor Group will aim to secure a technological edge in the field of green hydrogen, as hydrogen is emerging as a central pillar in the global energy transition, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

Speaking in a session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday, Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon discussed the auto giant's hydrogen strategy in a dialogue with Ivana Jemelkova, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Hydrogen Council.

"As the global energy landscape transitions toward sustainable sources, hydrogen is becoming a key axis of change," the report quoted Chang. "It addresses the intermittency issues of renewable energy and enhances energy efficiency, thereby accelerating the realization of carbon neutrality."

Green hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced without emitting carbon dioxide.

He also outlined Hyundai Motor's future hydrogen production roadmap. "By 2029, Hyundai Motor plans to develop a 5MW-class polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysis mass-production technology on Jeju Island and secure cutting-edge green hydrogen production capabilities through a large-scale demonstration project," the report said.

The group has also recently begun using its XCIENT hydrogen-electric trucks for transporting export vehicles and has partnered with Incheon International Airport Corp. to promote the eco-friendly conversion of airport commercial and special-purpose vehicles, while expanding its hydrogen infrastructure.

"We believe creating demand and securing supply must go hand in hand. That's why Hyundai is taking bold steps to lead on both fronts," said Chang. "Building a hydrogen ecosystem is something no single company can do alone - it requires collective effort."

The report stated that Chang emphasised the importance of long-term collaboration between governments and industry in transforming early efforts and innovations into meaningful, scalable outcomes across the hydrogen value chain.

"Hyundai Motor Group will take the lead in working with global partners to accelerate the transition to a hydrogen-based future society," Chang said. (ANI)

