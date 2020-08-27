New Delhi [India] Aug 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, has been pioneering digital transformation by curating engaging virtual experiences for customers, remotely connecting them with brand Hyundai.

Amidst the pandemic, Hyundai has continued to virtually engage its customers through innovative and impactful digital content, ranging from social outreach initiatives such as the #HyundaiCares campaign to Hyundai's corporate brand anthem #HaqHaiHamara, the virtual world of Hyundai - #TheNextDimension and many more captivating campaigns.

Also Read | The Great Khali Birthday Special: From Defeating The Undertaker at Judgement Day 2006 to Winning World Heavyweight Championship Battle Royal Match, Here Are 5 Best Matches of the Indian WWE Wrestler (Watch Videos).

With these innovative and engaging campaigns, Hyundai has observed a growth in contribution from digital inquiries and also a 25 per cent increase in Hyundai website traffic compared to pre-COVID times.

"Through our relentless pursuit of innovation, we have bridged the gap to seamlessly connect customers with Brand Hyundai. Guided by our 'Future Ready' business strategy, Hyundai has been quick off the mark to adapt to this New Normal and by creating gripping & futuristic content amalgamated with leading virtual platforms, Hyundai has gone on to bring forth the most interactive virtual experiences through its digital campaigns," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd on the company's digital initiatives.

Also Read | Jim Sarbh Birthday Special: Unabashed and Nonchalantly Brilliant, His Fashion Arsenal Is an Open Canvas of Eccentric Art!.

Leading the way with its futuristic outlook, Hyundai brought to life an inimitable experience for its customers, digitally connecting them with the virtual world of Hyundai to showcase three blockbuster products of 2020: All-New CRETA - The Ultimate SUV, Spirited New VERNA and the New TUCSON, in #TheNextDimension.

The exclusive virtual program premiered over digital platforms garnered over 177 million views and a reach of over 210 million making it among the top ten most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in July 2020.

In addition to this, Hyundai corporate brand anthem 'Haq Hai Humara' has grabbed the top spot for being the most-watched Indian ad on YouTube in July 2020 with over 123 million views and a reach of over 98 million, surpassing all expectations.

Hyundai corporate brand anthem 'Haq Hai Humara' was conceived and curated in July 2020 featuring Hyundai corporate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan and depicts gratitude to all frontline workers and the citizens of the country who have risen up to this challenge with their steadfast spirit and for their invaluable contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The anthem in association with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB) has been composed and sung by prolific music composer and singer Vishal Mishra and written by acclaimed lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Customer's love for Hyundai has forged the largest community of followers for any Auto brand in India comprising of:

Digital Campaigns Links

* The Next Dimension Highlights: https://youtu.be/vJW4RV2Magc

* Haq Hai Humara: https://youtu.be/3e1rc3Hi4BE

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)