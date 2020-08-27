The Great Khali turns 48 years old on August 27, 2020. The real name of The Great Khali is Dalip Singh Rana who is a professional wrestler and better known for his work in WWE. Khali is the first Indian wrestler to win World Heavyweight Championship in WWE history. Before becoming a professional wrestler, The Great Khali has worked as an officer at Punjab police. Even before that, The Great Khali used to work as a security guard in Shimla and it was there he caught the attention of the neighbouring state police officer who got him inducted in Punjab police in the year 1993. Meanwhile, on the occasion of this legendary Indian wrestler birthday, we will share five best matches of his career in WWE, which include his victory against The Undertaker. The Great Khali Workout and Diet: How the Former WWE Superstar Maintains His Giant Physique.

The Great Khali started his wrestling training in Jalandhar while serving as an officer to Punjab police. From there, he got selected for specialised wrestling training in the United States. Khali started wrestling under the name Giant Singh for All Pro Wrestling (APW) in the year 2000. A year later he joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW). However, his contract was expired when WCW was taken over by the rival WWF, now known as WWE. Khali wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and other promotions until the year 2006 when he signed a contract with WWE. Now let us take a look at five best matches of seven feet one-inch tall giant wrestler. 10 Facts About The Great Khali.

1. The Great Khali vs The Undertaker, Judgement Day, 2006

The Great Khali defeats The Undertaker in less than 10 minutes. This was indeed the best match for Khali during his time with WWE.

2. The Great Khali vs Batista, Punjabi Prison Match, No Mercy, 2007

This was match was for World Heavyweight Championship. The Great Khali put up a great fight in this match, however, Batista escaped landed on the floor outside the cage just a minute before Khali to win the title match.

3. The Great Khali Wins Battle Royal For World Heavyweight Championship

The Great Khali won 20 man Battle Royal Match for World Heavyweight Championship belt which was left vacant by Edge due to injury. The match took place on SmackDown episode of July 20, 2007.

4. The Great Khali vs Rey Mysterio, SmackDown May 12, 2006

The giant wrestler defeated Master of 619 in less than five minutes with ease. Crowds present in the arena were all left shocked to see Rey's condition in the end.

5. The Great Khali vs Big Show, Backlash 2008

Although Khali lost this match against Big Show, both these monsters left no stone unturned to entertain the crowd. This match can also be listed as one of the best matches in Khali's career.

The Great Khali has opened his own wrestling school in Punjab in February 2015 with the name Continental Wrestling Entertainment, that held its first event on December 12, 2015. The Great Khali was last seen in WWE at The Greatest Royal Rumble event which took place at Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018, where he entered at number 45. We at LatestLY wish The Great Khali a very Happy Birthday.

