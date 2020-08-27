He came, he saw and he conquered! Jim Sarbh isn't your quintessential run off the mill Bollywood hero but a potent Parsi Bawa whose love for theatre, cinema and art transcends it all. In addition to showcasing his prowess as a versatile method actor, Sarbh has directed and acted in numerous theatre productions in India. From an assortment of engaging roles in films like Neerja, Padmaavat, Sanju, A Death in the Gunj, Photograph to the OTT platform like Made In Heaven, Smoke, Jim belongs to the rare breed of artists who strive for perfection with every role. On the fashion front, Jim channels a superlative understanding of finer nuances of the evolving and fairly nascent men's fashion. With virtues of unabashed, quirky and eccentric dominating his book of style, Jim plays with silhouettes, colours, fabrics, patterns to the extent of bold makeup. Experimental styles, especially in men's fashion happen only with a strong foundation of basics. Jim strolls in with that signature nonchalance and a repertoire of jaw-dropping styles conspired with his fashion stylist Tanya Vohra Ahuja. He turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule exemplifying some of his recent but devastatingly bold style moments.

A sartorial stud that he is, Jim has earned a penchant to spruce up even the most basic outfit. His quirky aesthetics reflect his brilliant mind. A minimalist lover who isn't afraid to go maximal, we love how Jim gives musical captions on his quirky Instagram feed. Here's a closer look at his style moments. Netflix's Yeh Ballet Trailer Out! Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose’s Struggle To Become International Ballet Dancers Is Awe-Inspiring.

A wine embroidered deconstructed look with vanilla pants by Kunal Rawal was teamed up with a pair of formal shoes, subtle makeup and salt-and-pepper styled gelled hair.

Jim Sarbh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A silk velvet suit in oyster grey golfer print by Suket Dhir was teamed up with brown formal shoes, subtle makeup and salt-and-pepper styled gelled hair.

Jim Sarbh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Clinching GQ's Most Stylish Man Award, Jim delighted in a sleek copper-toned Rajesh Pratap Singh suit, black tee, black formal shoes, salt-and-pepper styled gelled hair.

Jim Sarbh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Clinching the Best Performance in a web-series award for Smoke, Jim took to debuting Good Earth's menswear collection with a printed suit, a white tee underneath and signature glam.

Jim Sarbh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the talk show, Cheers to that with Janice, Jim layered his white shirt with yet another piece from Good Earth's collection. Signature glam completed his look.

Jim Sarbh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For MAMI 2019 opening, Jim flaunted a printed shirt and black pants, all from Dior with signature glam.

Jim Sarbh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Vogue Women of the year Awards 2019, Jim took to pairing his oversized pinstriped Gucci suit with a pink turtleneck, monochrome shoes and signature glam. Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana Have Some Valentine's Day Style Tips For All You Men! Read On...

Intensely passionate of his craft and fashion but consciously effortless too at the same time, Jim Sarbh is Bollywood's own wonder boy! Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).