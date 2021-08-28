Up to 60 other countries are looking to use DCC specification for their own certification

Geneva [Switzerland], Aug 28 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has commended the European Commission for its leadership and speed in delivering the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) and urged states to make it their global standard for digital vaccine certificates.

The DCC was delivered in record time to help facilitate the reopening of EU states to travel.

Also Read | GAT-B, BET 2021 Result Announced by NTA, Candidates Can Download Scorecard on Official Website dbt.nta.ac.in.

"In the absence of a single global standard for digital vaccine certificates, it should serve as a blueprint for other nations looking to implement digital vaccination certificates to help facilitate travel and its associated economic benefits," said Conrad Clifford, IATA's Deputy Director General.

The EU DCC meets several key criteria which have been identified as important if a digital vaccination certificate is to be effective.The EU DCC is implemented in 27 EU member states and a number of reciprocal agreements have been agreed with other states' own vaccination certificates, including Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the absence of a single global standard for digital vaccination certificates, up to 60 other countries are looking to use the DCC specification for their own certification.

IATA said the DCC is an excellent model as it is consistent with the latest World Health Organisation Guidance and is fully supported by IATA Travel Pass. Another benefit of the DCC is that it enables holders to access non-aviation sites in Europe that require proof of vaccination, such as museums, sporting events and concerts.

IATA offered its collaboration to EU Commission and any other interested state to further integrate the DCC into airline processes for a secure and seamless passenger experience, such as support for selective disclosure of personal data. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)