Manchester City take on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium with an eye on piling on the misery on Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side after a poor start to the season. The Gunners have lost their opening two games and the manner of the defeats is what has caused an uproar amongst the fans. The team looked short in every department and for their Spanish manager to survive in the job till the turn of the year, they need a quick reversal of fortune. Manchester City on their hand lost their opener to Tottenham Hotspur but came back strong with a 5-0 win over Norwich City. They have a habit of building momentum as the season progresses and the champions will fancy themselves against the Gunners. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage: PSG, Manchester City Placed In Group A; Bayern Munich, Barcelona Drawn Together.

Manchester City have suspended full-back Benjamin Mendy while star playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is all set to miss the match due to an ankle problem. Gabriel Jesus is likely to lead the City attack with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling flanking the Brazilian no 9. Jack Grealish scored his first goal for his new club in the last game and that should take some pressure of his shoulder following a not so impressive start to life in Manchester. Bernardo Silva is likely to get the nod in midfield in the absence Kevin De Bruyne.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameynag should start for Arsenal as the frontman with Emil Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka providing the width. New signing Martin Odegaard will slot in as the no 10 while Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi make up the midfield pair. Ron Holding and Pablo Mari have looked shaky at the back but lack of alternatives means the duo should keep their place in the starting eleven.

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2021-22 will be the Etihad Stadium in Manchester at Anfield in Merseyside. The game will be held on August 28, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar. Manchester City always get the better of Arsenal in the league and they should secure an easy 3-1 win in this early kick-off.

