New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): In a significant step towards elevating India's global position in emerging technologies, Global Head of IBM Corporation, an American multinational Technology Company headquartered in New York with presence in over 175 countries, Arvind Krishna called on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to explore potential collaboration in Quantum, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geospatial AI solutions.

The meeting between the two delegations took place in the backdrop of India's recently launched National Quantum Mission, positioning the country as a global leader in quantum technologies, according to a release by Ministry of Science & Technology.

During the discussion, both sides acknowledged the transformation of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has placed this country as a frontline nation in AI and next-generation technologies, the statement added.

Further as per the release, they deliberated on possibilities of integrating geospatial AI solutions to drive innovation and technological advancements across various sectors.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, reaffirmed the Government of India's pro-technology stance and its commitment to fostering a robust innovation ecosystem. He highlighted the government's proactive approach in welcoming private sector participation, citing recent breakthroughs in the space sector following its unlocking for private investment. He also referenced the Union Budget announcement allowing non-government sectors to participate in nuclear energy development as a testament to India's commitment to deep-tech innovation.

Emphasising the need for global collaboration, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that India is now more open than ever to partnerships with private sector players to scale up technological advancements at a global level. He highlighted the role of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) in creating a strong research ecosystem and expressed confidence in the potential of Indian youth to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The Union Minister reiterated the government's unwavering support for a deep-tech enabled India, emphasizing indigenous solutions and self-reliance in critical technologies. He also asserted that India is at par, if not ahead, of other nations in the field of emerging technologies.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, actively participated in the discussions, assuring full support from government institutions to facilitate technological collaborations.

From the IBM delegation, Sandip Patel, Country General Manager and MD; Kishore Balaji, Executive Director - GRA; and Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India & CTO, were also present, expressing their commitment to deepening IBM's engagement with India's technology ecosystem. (ANI)

