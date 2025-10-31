New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Multinational technology company IBM announced a landmark collaboration on Friday with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to establish a state-of-the-art National AI Lab at the AICTE Headquarters here in the national capital.

Announced at IBM's annual CSR event, an official pre-summit event in the run-up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, this initiative, according to IBM, will serve as a national hub for AI research, skilling, and innovation, empowering India's next generation of talent to lead in the digital economy.

The lab will be equipped with advanced computing infrastructure, AI software platforms, and a digital repository accessible to all AICTE institutions across India. It will also deliver training programs for students, faculty, and researchers, aligned with future skill needs in AI, cloud, and sustainability applications.

At the centre of this initiative is IBM SkillsBuild, IBM's free global education program that provides access to over 1,000 courses in AI and other in-demand technical skills. According to a statement, this collaboration directly supports IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030, including 2 million in AI by 2026.

"With over 16 million learners worldwide already engaged, the National AI Lab will expand IBM SkillsBuild's reach across AICTE's expansive education ecosystem," a statement read.

In addition to online learning, the National AI Lab will offer in-person workshops, AI mentorship from IBM experts, project-based learning opportunities, and innovation challenges to drive the real-world application of AI.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, said, "I am happy to know that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and IBM are collaborating in the rapidly evolving domain of Artificial Intelligence. I convey my greetings to IBM for establishing a state-of-the art Al Lab at the AICTE Headquarters, a commendable initiative aimed at promoting and deepening Al-centric research, innovation, and skilling across the country. This significant partnership is in perfect alignment with the Government of India's policy of fostering Industry-Academia collaboration to harness the immense potential of new-age technologies in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat. "

"By bringing together the strengths of industry expertise and academic excellence, this collaboration, I am sure, will not only enhance the quality of technical education but also empower our youth with the industry relevant skills to strengthen India's position as a global hub for future skills. I hope that this initiative will serve as a role model for other industry partners, inspiring them to engage more deeply with academic and research institutions to create a vibrant and innovation-driven ecosystem. I once again extend my best wishes to AICTE and IBM for this forward-looking initiative and look forward to its far-reaching contributions to India's journey toward technological self-reliance and inclusive growth," the Minister added.

Justina Nixon-Saintil- Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility and Chief Impact Officer, IBM said, "At IBM, we believe that technology must be harnessed for social good and economic growth. Our investment in this AI Lab with AICTE reflects our commitment to scaling access to future skills and creating pathways to career onramps. By combining IBM SkillsBuild with the AI Lab's advanced resources, we will support India's students and educators in building the capabilities needed to solve some of society's biggest challenges. This is about creating impact at scale."

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia added, "India is at a pivotal moment to lead the AI-powered global economy. By investing in AI and building future-ready skills, the nation can drive inclusive growth, unlock new markets, and create the jobs of tomorrow. Our collaboration with AICTE to establish the National AI Lab in New Delhi will serve as a nucleus for cutting-edge research, skill development, and real-world AI applications. Through initiatives like IBM SkillsBuild, we are nurturing talent at scale, empowering the next generation, and accelerating India's journey toward a truly Viksit Bharat."

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise.

It helps clients in more than 175 countries capitalise on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. (ANI)

