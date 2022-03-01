New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Idbook Hotels & Holidays, the pioneers of the flexible stay length model in the Indian hospitality sector, announced their flagship franchising model for hotels and travel agencies today.

The brand, also known to promote village tourism in the country, is looking to expand its service portfolio and reach through this initiative.

With the aim of increasing efficiency, affordability and structurally sound services in the sector, Idbook's franchise model will provide brand association opportunities to the hotel chains equipping them with a well-trained staff and premium amenities. Additionally, the model will facilitate flexible stay time with availability in 4, 8, 12, 24 hours and any time check-in and check-outs to its customers.

The brand is also the leader in promoting village tourism in the country. With a wide range of verticals and benefits to explore, Idbook's ideology of boosting the local economy has proven to be a positive force in the industry. By creating employment opportunities, increasing exposure towards new business/work prospects for the villagers and generating growth and income, the brand has been able to take a step further towards promoting the government's mission for rural development. Idbook also offers homestay to all its traveller as well as help them organise business activities under their village tourism packages.

Commenting on the launch Shubham Sahu, Founder, Idbook Hotels said, "We strongly believe that hotel stays should be comfortable, relaxing and a hassle-free experience. Realising the need for a flexible model that allows a combination of fair prices and finest facilities and with the aim of providing a one-stop solution to hotels that are looking for branded recognition and maximising their business footprint, we introduced our franchising model."

He further added, "Every business breakthrough should be able to take the economy a notch higher. Entering a territory less explored, we saw an amazing opportunity in village tourism. The beauty of the uniqueness of the Indian villages combined with premium hospitality is the mantra of our exclusive services under this initiative. We truly hope our customers enjoy their stay in the lap of nature and traditional yet modern home stays."

Idbook is currently working with more than 500+ hotels under their brand name. The company provides a variety of holiday packages for both Indian and international destinations like Maldives, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and others. Trusting in conserving the environment, the company also works closely with Prawaah Foundation for their recycling projects.

