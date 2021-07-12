Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): IDfy, one of Asia's leading Regulatory Technology companies, and HDFC Securities, one of India's leading stock broking companies, today announced their alliance to work together for fully digitising new investors' onboarding journey by simplifying the KYC process.

The partnership facilitates remote onboarding of investors looking to capitalise on wealth creation opportunities in the stock markets during these times of lockdowns and physical distancing.

IDfy's suite of Digital KYC solutions will be integrated into HDFC Securities' platform to provide customers with a smooth digital onboarding journey. IDfy's Document and Face Recognition Solutions will help HDFC Securities to accurately identify their customers, verify and authenticate their credentials, and onboard them in real-time. With IDfy's solutions, HDFC Securities can provide access to capital markets to people in remote corners of the country while staying compliant with SEBI's KYC norms.

A key innovation in the onboarding process is a replacement of a live video session with a simple selfie of the customer. As part of the journey, customers aren't required to record a live video session anymore as is to the standard practice in the industry. HDFC Securities' customers can submit selfies that IDfy's solutions will use to capture all details required to meet compliance norms and prevent fraud. This will simplify the onboarding process thereby significantly reducing customer drop-offs.

This simpler and faster onboarding process is positioned to help HDFC Securities grow faster in Tier 2 and 3 markets in the country.

Speaking on the announcement, Gagan Singla, Chief Digital Officer - HDFC Securities said, "We are happy to partner with IDfy who are providing us a good solution to offer a seamless on-boarding experience for our customers. Complementing our digital growth initiatives, this experience aims to simplify the account opening process, while opening up unlimited possibilities for customers to expand their investment universe through our wide spectrum of product offerings."

Ashok Hariharan, Chief Executive Officer - IDfy said, "Events in recent times have made it imperative to bridge the digital divide between India and Bharat. HDFC Securities is contributing to this movement. We are proud to partner with them to unlock opportunities for real investors."

By the end of 2020, the number of Demat account openings in India had increased by 27% compared to the year before to stand at close to 50 million. With more and more Indians dabbling into the stock market amidst the pandemic, the emphasis on remote onboarding is more pronounced than ever.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)