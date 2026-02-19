New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India is poised to take center stage in developing democratised AI for the world, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

Speaking exclusively to ANI at the sidelines of India AI Summit 2026 in Delhi, Mittal said, "PM Modi gave a fantastic message today...India is going to play a leading role in creating an AI for everybody in the world, and democratise AI..."

Earlier in the day, during the Fireside Conversation at the AI Summit, Mittal shared his views on the AI development in the country. He noted that AI is increasingly shaping how companies operate and manage digital infrastructure.

"So from our company standpoint, AI is becoming a really integral part of how we operate, how server customers build the networks, manage the networks," Mittal said.

He also highlighted the importance of open standards and global collaboration in AI development, stressing that AI should remain accessible and benefit humanity.

"The Prime Minister also spoke about making open standards, keeping AI open to the world for the benefit of democratising AI, as opposed to caging it and having it in the hands of a few. This seems to be a very clear message. Engage with each other, make open standards, AI should be available to all for the benefit of humanity," Mittal said.

Mittal highlighted India's strength in frugal innovation, citing the country's space achievements as an example.

"Look at the moon mission. India did it at USD 74 million. The U.S. did it at USD 92 billion. And India had a perfect landing on the moon on the difficult side of the moon," Mittal said.

He emphasised that India's combination of digital scale, talent, connectivity, and innovation positions it as a key global hub for AI development and responsible technology adoption. (ANI)

