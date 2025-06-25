SMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25: The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP), a premier academic and research association, is proud to announce its strategic partnerships with two esteemed institutions in the Philippines: Tabaco College and Central Philippines State University, Hinigaran Campus. These Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), signed virtually on June 9 and 10, 2025, respectively, underscore IFERP's commitment to promoting academic excellence, advancing research innovation, and strengthening global collaboration in higher education.

The partnership with Tabaco College establishes the institution as an Institutional Member of IFERP, enabling it to access a wide array of benefits, including participation in Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited international conferences, faculty and student development programs, joint research initiatives, and curriculum enrichment. Special emphasis will be placed on interdisciplinary research aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), educational innovation, and inclusive community-based projects.

Meanwhile, the MoU with Central Philippines State University (CPSU), Hinigaran Campus, designates the university as an Academic Partner for the upcoming International Conference on Converging Disciplines in Arts, Linguistics, Education, Social Sciences, and Humanities (ICDALESH), scheduled for October 23-24, 2025, in Manila. This collaboration aims to enhance international research visibility, promote multidisciplinary research, and support publication excellence.

Mr. Subhrajyoti Ranjan Sahu, CPIO of IFERP (a unit of the Technoarete Group), expressed his enthusiasm: "These MoUs mark a significant step forward in our mission to bridge academic communities across borders. By aligning with institutions like Tabaco College and CPSU Hinigaran, we are fostering a global environment for impactful research, inclusive education, and shared academic growth."

Atty.Antonio.Z.Biglaen, Founder, President of Tabaco College shared their optimism about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to join hands with IFERP as an Institutional Member. This partnership will open new doors for our faculty and students, enabling international engagement, capacity building, and innovative research that addresses real-world challenges."

Dr. Aladino C. Moraca, President, and Dr. Riza Stephanie Abada, Dean of the Graduate School Program at CPSU Hinigaran, jointly commented: "Our collaboration with IFERP not only amplifies our academic footprint but also strengthens our ability to nurture globally competent researchers. We look forward to a fruitful exchange of knowledge and sustained cooperation."

Through these partnerships, IFERP continues to build a robust global academic network, driving excellence in education, research, and knowledge sharing. Future initiatives will include joint conferences, faculty development programs, advisory support, and enhanced publication opportunities.

The Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) is a global academic and research association committed to driving research, innovation, and development in education, arts, science, engineering, management, and humanities. With a presence across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, IFERP fosters collaboration among institutions, industries, and professionals to advance global sustainable development goals.

