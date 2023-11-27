Chief Guest Prof. V. Sivalingam, the Former Director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Bangalore inaugurated the Ignite India Meraki 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Ignite India Education, a leader in Coaching for NIFT, NID, NATA, IIT- UCEED, CEED, Fine Arts, IIM-UG, CLAT, and Hotel Management, marked a decade of transformative education with the 10th edition of Ignite India Meraki. The event, held on November 25th at the White Lotus Club, HSR Layout, Bangalore, showcased the institution's commitment to shaping the future of the nation.

Founded in 2006 by renowned Indian fashion designer Govind Kumar Singh, Ignite India Education has emerged as a consortium of experts in design, architecture, management, and technology. The Institute has remained steadfast in its commitment to shaping the future of the nation, in alignment with the visionary dream of "India Beyond 2020" inspired by the former President of India, Bharat Ratna Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

The 10th edition of Ignite Meraki, themed "Beyond the Horizon," drew attention to the institution's unwavering dedication to igniting the nation's youth.

This year, Ignite India Meraki hosted over 5,000 students from 150+ schools and colleges, providing a platform to showcase their talents in categories such as fashion styling, fashion shows, art and craft, photography, entrepreneurship, and science and technology. With prizes totaling Rs.7 lakh, including cash prizes, vouchers, and goodies, students were also offered internship opportunities to gain insights into various industries.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Prof. V. Sivalingam, the Former Director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Bangalore.

In addressing the participants, the Chief Guest expressed immense honor and admiration for their exceptional skills and creativity, commending their commitment to excellence. Emphasizing that success extends beyond winning, he encouraged participants to value the journey, lessons, and growth achieved. The Chief Guest also applauded Ignite India Education for successfully organizing the 10th Edition of Ignite India Meraki.

The event was graced by distinguished guests such as Sandalwood Actor Santhosh Reddy, Celebrity Stylist Romi Thokchom, Indian Fashion Designer Govind Kumar Singh, and Nitesh Kumar Singh, Senior Scientist ISRO.

Ignite India Meraki's 10th edition was supported by NDEAP - National Design Education Awareness Programme and powered by esteemed design Institutions including UID - Unitedworld Institute of Design (Ahmedabad), LPU - Lovely Professional University (Punjab), Istituto Marangoni (Mumbai), Whistling Woods International (Mumbai), MIT Institute of Design (Loni Pune), Pearl Academy, JD Institute of Design, Bangalore, The Design Village, Noida, IMS-Design & Innovation Academy, Noida, and FIDA The Design School, Chennai.

A highlight of the event was the Career Fest, allowing students and parents to interact with dignitaries from education partners, seeking guidance on career choices.

Krishna Nand Singh, COO of Ignite India Education , Said We are actively promoting awareness and offering preparation classes for entrance exams in Architecture, Design, Fashion, Management, and Law. The institution provides resources for NID, NIFT, IIT UCEED, IIT CEED, NATA, and CLAT Coaching through regular, weekend, and crash courses, ensuring students secure the best results. We have recently added our offline Coaching Center in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, Alagappa Nagar Chennai, and MG Road Bangalore, and have plans to open new centers in all prominent tier 2 & 3 cities, he has added.

With a commitment to guiding over 27,000 students to their dream colleges, Ignite India Education remains a beacon of hope and education for the nation's youth.

Ignite India Meraki 2023 Category-wise Winners:

* Art & Craft:

- 1st: Rhema Deborah Satish, Sri Chaitanya PU College

- 2nd: Sana V Thampi, Army Public School Kamaraj Road

- 3rd: Aditi Gupta, Harvest International School

* Photography:

- Ojas Sukrut Sardeshpande, Reva Independent PU College

- Ameya Gupta, Amathra

- Nancy, Army Public School Kamaraj Road

* Fashion Show:

- 1st: Minal & Team, St. Joseph

- 2nd: Manju & Team, Ignite India

- 3rd: Shaurya & Team, Army Public School Kamaraj Road

- 3rd: Anyaa & Team, Harvest

* Fashion Styling:

- 1st: Trisha S Dodla, Christ Junior College

- 2nd: Raksha B Shetty, The Cambridge International School

- 3rd: Ummetaha, Indian School

* Entrepreneurship:

- 1st: Manasa P, Jyoti Nivas Pre-University College

- 2nd: Ritvik, Harvest International School

- 3rd: Gagan Gowda.M, MES PU College ACS

* Science and Technology:

- 1st: Arjun Shenoy, Harvest International School

- 2nd: Ansari Munazzah, Jyoti Nivas PU College

- 3rd: Muhammed Aqueeb, Army Public School Kamaraj Road

Merit Award Winners:

* Vandita Chandrashekhar, Delhi Public School East - Art & Craft

* Lasyasri Arsala, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir - Art & Craft

* Palak Awasthi, Jyoti Nivas Pre-University College - Photography

* Ananya Rajesh, Cambridge International - Photography

* Dhiren Mani, Ekya ITPL - Fashion Show

* Sejal Sharma, Euro School - Fashion Show

* Saakshi Dhanda, Army Public School Kamaraj Road - Fashion Styling

Ignite India Education, a pioneer in coaching for various design, architecture and management entrance exams, is committed to nurturing the talents of the youth, shaping their futures, and contributing to the nation's growth. Founded in 2006, Ignite India Education has consistently ranked as a premier coaching institution.

For more information, please visit - https://igniteindiaeducation.com/

