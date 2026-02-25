VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global IT landscape and trigger growing AI anxiety across industries, the demand for specialized, platform-driven expertise continues to accelerate. Cloud Intellect, an Official Salesforce Leading Workforce Partner and Salesforce Ridge (Consulting) Partner, has achieved a significant milestone of over 2,000 successful career placements within three years, underscoring its role in transforming uncertainty into long-term career stability through its Salesforce Developer and Marketing Cloud programs.

Also Read | Sexual Assault Case: Aditya Pancholi in Bombay High Court to Quash 2019 Rape FIR, Verdict Expected on March 4.

A Vision Backed by 14+ Years of Industry Experience

Founded by Salesforce Architect Mr. Sumit A. Mahakalkar, Cloud Intellect was established to bridge the persistent gap between theoretical classroom learning and enterprise-level implementation. With more than 14 years of experience leading complex Salesforce projects across global organizations, Mr. Mahakalkar structured the institute around real-world execution rather than surface-level familiarity.

Also Read | Holi Date: Is Holika Dahan on March 2 or 3? When Will the Festival of Colours Be Celebrated? Check Details.

The organization operates through a dual ecosystem:

- Cloud Intellect Academy: An Official Leading Workforce Partner focused on structured training, certification readiness, and placement support.

- Cloud Intellect Systems: The organization's Official Consulting Division and Salesforce Ridge Partner. This division handles national and international enterprise-level projects, enabling selected candidates to gain hands-on exposure to live implementation environments and real-world MNC projects, rather than simulated exercises.This integrated model allows learners to understand automation workflows, system architecture, and customer engagement strategies within actual business contexts.

Salesforce in the Age of AI

While AI-driven job volatility continues to dominate professional conversations, specialized CRM platforms are increasingly viewed as AI-augmented rather than AI-vulnerable ecosystems. Salesforce integrated AI capabilities such as Einstein into its platform architecture several years ago, embedding automation directly into core workflows.

"AI will not replace skilled professionals; rather, professionals who understand how to leverage AI within enterprise platforms will remain competitive," said Mr. Mahakalkar. "Within Salesforce Developer and Marketing Cloud roles, AI enhances operational efficiency and personalization, while strategic system design, campaign logic, and enterprise configuration remain human-led responsibilities."

Breaking the Marketing Cloud Entry Barrier

A key focus area for Cloud Intellect is Salesforce Marketing Cloud (SFMC), which carries a comparatively higher entry barrier due to premium 'Org' access and limited structured implementation exposure. Through its centers in Baner (Pune) and Manish Nagar (Nagpur), the institute offers an offline-plus-hands-on model that enables learners to gain practical experience in campaign execution, journey configuration, and automation processes under guided mentorship.

Proven Outcomes: 5,000+ Trained, 2,000+ Placed

Over the past four years, Cloud Intellect has trained more than 5,000 learners and facilitated over 2,000 placements across diverse backgrounds, including fresh graduates, IT professionals, and career switchers. The institute's placement-oriented framework includes industry-aligned curriculum, real project exposure through consulting integration, and direct access to a network of hiring partners.

About Cloud Intellect

Headquartered in Baner, Pune, with a major center in Manish Nagar, Nagpur, Cloud Intellect specializes in Salesforce Developer and Salesforce Marketing Cloud training. As an Official Salesforce Leading Workforce Partner and Salesforce Ridge Partner, the organization integrates professional consulting with specialized education to prepare professionals for scalable careers within the $100 billion global CRM market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)