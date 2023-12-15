PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: In a monumental achievement, Ignite Junior College, located in Kompally, Hyderabad, has proven its mettle in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024, securing top ranks and reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence. The results recently announced have brought laurels to the institution, further solidifying its reputation as a hub for fostering holistic growth and innovation in education.

Outstanding Achievements by Students:

Ignite Junior College takes immense pride in announcing the stellar achievements of its students in the CLAT 2024 examinations. Manogya, securing the 4th state rank, Thanmai Sri at the 6th state rank, and others like Chirudeep State 660th Rank, Akshaya - State 630th Rank, E. Ruthika - State 660th Rank, and Jahnavi - State 676th Rank securing notable ranks showcase the high standards of academic excellence maintained by the Ignite Junior college, Kompally, Hyderabad

The visionary leadership of Ignite Junior College, led by Director Chintam Srinivas Reddy, Director Pavan Kumar, and Chief Mentor NS Reddy, has played a pivotal role in steering the institution towards this exceptional success. Their dedication to the college's vision of being a leading educational institution fostering academic excellence, innovation, and leadership has been the driving force behind Ignite's remarkable achievements.

Director Chintam Srinivas Reddy expressed immense pride in the students' accomplishments, emphasizing that Ignite Junior College stands as a testament to its mission of delivering excellent education and developing ethical leaders. The collective leadership, including the Chief Mentor N S Reddy, has been instrumental in providing a conducive learning environment for students pursuing a variety of courses.

Looking forward to the next academic year, Ignite Junior College is set to introduce Intermediate courses with IPMAT and SAT. This strategic expansion aligns with the college's mission to provide diverse educational opportunities, further enriching the academic landscape for aspiring students, said Chief Mentor NS Reddy.

As the Dean, Anush Reddy's unwavering commitment to educational excellence has been a guiding force behind Ignite Junior College's success in CLAT 2024. Ignite Junior College: Igniting Minds, Shaping Futures. Said Director Pavan Kumar of Ignite Junior College.

"Grateful to Ignite Junior College for the invaluable support in my CLAT 2024 journey. Securing the 4th state rank is a testament to the exceptional education and nurturing environment provided. Academic Dean Anush Reddy's leadership and the dedicated faculty fostered critical thinking and holistic growth. Ignite has not only prepared me academically but also instilled the skills needed for ethical leadership. Thank you, Ignite, for being the guiding light on my educational journey." Said Manogna (CLAT State 4th Ranker)

"Heartfelt thanks to Ignite Junior College for the instrumental role in achieving the 6th state rank in CLAT 2024. The diverse courses, mentorship from Directors, and emphasis on innovation have shaped my educational experience. Ignite is not just an institution; it's a home where academic and personal growth flourish. Gratitude to the entire Ignite team for creating an inspiring environment. This achievement belongs to the entire Ignite family. Thank you for making my educational journey truly memorable." Said Thanmai Sri (CLAT State 6th Ranker)

Ignite Junior College invites prospective students for the academic year 2024-25 to explore the array of courses offered, such as MPC with IPMAT & SAT, MEC with CLAT & IPMAT, HEC with CLAT & Civils, and more. Admissions are now open, and interested candidates can contact 799 799 2482 / 799 799 2483 for more information.

In celebration of this success, Ignite Junior College's management has organized a success meet at the college, extending congratulations to the rankers and reinforcing its commitment to being a trendsetter in education. The college, with its experienced faculty and mentors, continues to inspire students to achieve their highest potential in both academics and personal growth.

For further details, visit Ignite Junior College at Padmashali Seva Samajam Boys Hostel, Kompally, opposite St. Martins Eng. College, Road, Dulapally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500014. Additionally, Ignite Junior College proudly houses Ignite IAS Academy, specializing in civil coaching for students pursuing Intermediate education.

