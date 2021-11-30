Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): IGP.com, one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, has revealed that it observed a 50% year-on-year growth in Diwali orders this year.

Earlier in the month of October, the company had launched its exclusive Diwali collection under the campaign called #Apneliyeapnokeliye. The campaign attracted more than 5.5 million visits on the company's website and app from people looking for online gifts and essentials for the festive season. The gifting platform also saw a 10% year-on-year rise in gross merchandise value per shopper and saw participation from more than 15,000+ pin codes in the country. Metro cities led among the purchases made on the platform closely followed by Tier-2 cities.

The Diwali shopping growth trend witnessed by IGP.com is similar to what has been observed across the industry. As per a recent report by RedSeer Consulting, the overall online shopper base grew by about 20 per cent compared to last year, and the first week of online festival sales in October saw 23 per cent year-on-year sales growth in 2021.

"Adding to celebrations for Indians, by Indians is our mantra, and we have observed exceptional uptake in our made In India product range, be it Diwali essentials diyaa, sweets, hampers, and more or premium personalised home decor like bandhanwar, lamps, and more," said Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP.com.

The company has also received an immense response from Non-resident Indians as their purchases made up 21% of overall orders placed on IGP.com for the festive season.

Headquartered in Mumbai, IGP.com is one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, offering one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods & personalised products for all occasions & festivals. It is India's first-ever Gift Discovery platform and the exclusive India partner of Interflora, the world's largest floral gifting company. The brand has a global footprint with customers spanning across 100+ countries and the capability to deliver gifts to over 150 countries and 1000+ cities in India.

