Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5: In a major push to democratize access to executive-level AI education, IIBM Institute of Business Management have announced the launch of a Free Certified Mini MBA in Artificial Intelligence. This powerful one-day global learning event, led by IIBM 's Faculty, aims to upskill professionals around the world in cutting-edge AI tools and leadership principles.

Designed to break educational and geographic boundaries, the Mini MBA will deliver essential insights into artificial intelligence, strategic thinking, innovation, and responsible leadership--all in a condensed, high-impact format. Participants will receive a globally recognized certificate issued by IIBM Institute, validating their knowledge and advancing their career potential.

Dr. Vidhi Maheshwari, International Academic Head of the IIBM Institute, emphasized the ethical and inclusive vision behind the initiative:

"AI is the new language of business. With this initiative, we are giving people around the world the opportunity to gain cutting-edge AI insights in just one day--and for free," said Vidhi Maheshwari, IIBM Institute. "We believe in democratizing education to prepare professionals for what lies ahead."

The one-day virtual program will feature global experts, industry case studies, and practical tools that participants can apply immediately in their careers or ventures. Upon completion, attendees will receive a globally recognized certificate, issued by IIBM Institute.

The event, expected to host thousands of learners from more than 50 countries, marks a milestone in international education partnerships. Already, over 1,000+ learners from 15+ countries have shown interest. From working professionals in Europe and Southeast Asia to students in Africa and South America--this is truly a borderless classroom fostering AI-driven leadership.

"We launched this Free One-Day Mini MBA in AI to make advanced business learning accessible to everyone--no matter where they are in their career or in the world. Our goal is simple: empower people with real, future-ready skills that can make a difference - said Vikas Maheshwari, CEO of IIBM Institute."

Registration is open now via the official IIBM Institute websites. Participation is free, but time is limited -- we encourage you to register at the earliest."

Apply Now : https://forms.gle/TWEivrTTNv3TK2GG6

Visit our Website: www.iibmindia.in

Email: administration@iibmindia.in

Contact: +91 93191 23456

