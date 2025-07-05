New Delhi, July 5: Bajaj Auto has launched the updated 2025 versions of the Bajaj Dominar 400 and Bajaj Dominar 250 motorcycles in India. Both models come with enhancements to improve touring comfort and riding experience. The bikes now feature new electronics and new design features. Bajaj has also included advanced features like ride-by-wire technology on the Dominar 400 and ABS modes on the Dominar 250.

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar models are equipped with several upgrades. Both bikes now come with a bonded glass speedometer and an integrated speedo flap. Riders will also find a redesigned handlebar, updated switchgear, and a rear carrier with a GPS mount. The 2025 Dominar 400 is available in Canyon Red, Aurora Green, and Charcoal Black, and is priced at INR 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Dominar 250 comes in Canyon Red, Sparkling Black, and Citrus Rush, which is priced at INR 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that delivers a maximum power of 29.4kW at 8800 rpm and peak torque of 35Nm at 6500 rpm. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox and offers four ride modes, which include Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. It has a wheelbase of 1453 mm and a ground clearance of 157 mm. The 2025 Dominar 400 comes with a 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc, both with ABS. The new Dominar 400 also features a full LED headlamp.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.77cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine. The 2025 Dominar 250 delivers a maximum power output of 19.85 kW at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 23.5 Nm at 6500 rpm. It also features four ride modes like Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. The braking system includes a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc with ABS. The bike has a ground clearance of 157 mm, and a 13-litre fuel tank.

