New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): IIDE, India's reputed digital marketing institute, held a grand launch of its second campus in New Delhi. This expansion marks a significant milestone for them, solidifying their position as the premium destination for digital marketing education in the country.

The exquisite campus in South Delhi is strategically located in the heart of the city at South Extension -II near Metro Exit no. 4, providing easy access for students and professionals from all corners of Delhi-NCR. With their flagship programme now in Delhi, IIDE aims to upskill students and professionals in the field of digital marketing, empowering them to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive industry.

Also Read | Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Trial Run: Indian Railways Conducts Trial Run of Train18 From CSMT to Madgaon Station (Watch Video).

Their Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing stands out as a comprehensive and industry-oriented course. The curriculum follows a modern approach to learning and guarantees placements for successful graduates. With skilled faculty who are experts in the field, students can expect a holistic learning experience.

Speaking at the launch event, Karan Shah, the Founder and CEO of IIDE, said, "We are excited to bring IIDE's way of learning to the capital. Delhi has always been a hub for aspiring marketers and entrepreneurs, and our new campus will provide them with a transformative learning experience."

Also Read | Death of Woman In Coma Since 1991 Christmas Eve Accident Leaves Her 33-Year-Old Husband Broken.

Biswajit Das, the Regional Head for North India, emphasized the institute's dedication to providing industry-relevant education and fostering a supportive learning environment. He remarked, "IIDE's entry into Delhi opens up tremendous opportunities for aspiring digital marketers in the region. Our new campus aims to create a dynamic space that encourages collaboration, creativity, and industry exposure. We are excited to contribute to the growth of digital marketing professionals in Delhi and beyond."

Established in 2016, IIDE has trained over 2,35,000 students and professionals, exhibiting itself as a pioneer in the field of digital marketing education. With a mission to bridge the gap between conventional education and industry demands, IIDE offers customized programs to suit the different needs of learners. The advanced course follows a hybrid learning model whereas the PG program is an exhaustive 11 month course with placement assurance.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)