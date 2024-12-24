PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 24: The IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS), India's largest training centre affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Udaipur today. This centre aims to provide comprehensive hospitality skills courses, catering to professionals seeking to upskill and enhance their career prospects. With a prime focus on vocational training, IIHS is dedicated to bridging the skill gap and empowering individuals in the thriving hospitality industry.

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), one of the most globally recognized Institutes of Hospitality and Hotel Management, has been operating for over 30 years. With 20 centres in 4 countries and over 8000 students, IIHM has signed MOUs with over 70 countries, offering students global opportunities. IIHM's recognition as the recipient of the Training Partner Award for Highest Training Centre Affiliation solidified its commitment to the Skill India and THSC initiatives, leading to the establishment of IIHS.

IIHS is an ambitious project aimed at establishing skill centres across India to bridge the job gap between the hospitality industry and the youth. By providing THSC recognized short courses, IIHS creates professionals who are readily accepted by the rapidly growing Hospitality and Tourism industry. IIHS plans to open 100 centres nationwide within the next two years, with a mission to educate 100,000 young unemployed professionals and help them join the hospitality industry.

On the occasion, Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, said, "Opening the IIHS Udaipur was a dream project for us. Udaipur, being one of the most iconic historical and royal tourist destinations in the country, had to have a centre to facilitate skill training for the students in and around, making them ready for the hospitality industry. In this process, the children of Udaipur will now be getting hospitality courses affiliated with the Government of India's Skill India mission. We are collaborating with Skill India and THSC to train hundreds of skilled hospitality workers across the country."

The launch of IIHS Udaipur was graced by Industry Stalwarts such as Mr. Amit Singh, General Manager and Mr. Balraj Singh Shaktawat Director of Sales, Taj Aravalli Resort and Spa, Mr. Kartik Bhatt, Director of Talent and Culture, Raffles Udaipur, Mr. Varun Kalra Director L&D, Taj Hotels, Udaipur & Jodhpur, Mr. Pranjal Srivastava L&D Manager and Ms Prachi Sharma,HR Manager, Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya, Mr. Manish Menaria, Cluster Head Rajasthan - Big FM among many others.

IIHS offers a wide range of courses to meet the diverse needs of aspiring hospitality professionals, including:

* Diploma Course in Luxury Hotel and Hospitality Operations - 1 year, with placement opportunities (for 12th pass-outs only)* Diploma Course in Kitchen Operations - 9 months + 3 months Internship* Diploma Course in Bar & Beverage - 3 months + 3 months Internship* Other course options- 6 months + 3 months Internship

Eligibility criteria require individuals to be Class 10 or 12 pass-outs.

Additionally, IIHS offers short-term skill-based programs focusing on various hotel operations aspects. These programs cover areas such as service staff ethics, the art of cooking, baking, concierge services, front-office operations, housekeeping, food and beverage services, bar and beverage management, kitchen assistance, bell desk services, and more. Courses also include essential topics like FSSAI regulations, safety training, and overall management skills. IIHS promotes the Accreditation of Prior Learning (APL) to recognize and build upon existing knowledge and experience.

IIHS certifications are recognized by Government organizations, including the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and Skill India, providing students with an edge in the job market.

IIHM has been leading the way in hospitality education, offering world-class programs that prepare students for dynamic hospitality industry careers. With a focus on practical experience, technology, sustainability, and wellness trends, IIHM graduates are well-equipped for the future of hospitality. IIHS extends this forward-looking education methodology to a vast number of aspiring students.

IIHM and IIHS have been at the forefront of hospitality education, establishing a remarkable network through MOUs with prominent brands in the Hospitality Industry. IIHM is associated with prestigious names such as Marriott International, Accor Hotels, Pride Hotels, Mayfair Hotels, Olive Restaurants, and Speciality Restaurants, among others. As a unique selling proposition, IIHS offers a confirmed Job Offer Letter upon admission into its courses. This underscores the commitment of IIHS to operate a curriculum that consistently produces professionally trained manpower for the industry.

IIHS's vision is to be a leader in hospitality skills training and development, providing young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the contemporary hospitality industry. IIHS is committed to creating a culture of innovation and excellence, focusing on students' needs and the ever-evolving hospitality industry. The mission of IIHS is to empower young people by providing them with the hospitality and social skills, knowledge, and experience needed to succeed in the hospitality industry. IIHS aims to cultivate ethical and socially responsible leaders equipped with the latest industry trends and best practices.

About IIHM:

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is a leading hospitality education institution in India, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in hospitality and hotel management. The institute has campuses in several cities in India and abroad, as well as partnerships with leading hospitality institutions worldwide. IIHM has a strong commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry and has been recognised as one of India's best hospitality education institutions.

Contact: Abdullah Ahmed (Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569189/IIHM_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586756/IIHM_Udaipur.jpg

