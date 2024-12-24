Thiruvathirai, also called Arudra Darshan or Arudra Nakshatram, is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. Thiruvathirai 2025 falls on Monday, January 13, 2025. It is mainly celebrated in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and in some parts of Kerala. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it celebrates his cosmic dance known as the Nataraja, which symbolises the continuous cycle of creation and destruction. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva’s Nataraja form at sunrise, sing hymns, and recite holy mantras from the Vedas. As the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva’s Nataraja form, it is also considered his birthday. The festival takes place in the Tamil month of Margazhi (which corresponds with the months of December or January) according to the Gregorian calendar. Arudra Darshan Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages on Thiruvatharai.

Thiruvathirai 2025 Date

The Thiruvathirai festival is celebrated on the full moon day. Thiruvathirai Nakshatram 2025 starts on January 12 at 11:24 AM IST and concludes on January 13, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST.

Thiruvathirai 2025 Auspicious Timings

On this day, many devotees observe a fast. For those who are observing a fast, the auspicious time is from 06:30 AM IST to 07:30 AM IST.

Thiruvathirai Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, cleanse themselves, worship Lord Shiva’s Nataraja form at home or in temples, and light his holy abode with ghee lamps. Several offerings are made to Lord Shiva, and a ritual of giving bath with curd and milk is performed. In addition, special delicacies like Kootu and Thalagam are prepared and offered to Lord Shiva. Many observe a fast and break it the next day after worshipping Lord Shiva.

Thiruvathirai Legends

The festival has several legends tied to it. According to legends, the day marks Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance known as the Nataraja dance. It symbolises preservation, creation, and destruction. The festival also honours the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s divine union. Arudra Darshan Date: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Thiruvathirai or Thiruvathira, the Cosmic Dance of Lord Shiva.

The festival holds great significance for Tamil Hindus, and it is considered highly auspicious. On this day, various temples prepare and distribute special delicacies along with the prasad to devotees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).