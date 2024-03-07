BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: The role of chief financial officers (CFOs) has broadened in the past few years to encompass expertise beyond the finance function. To help CFOs balance traditional responsibilities and modern mandates to lead substantive change for their companies, IIM Calcutta, ranked 4th by NIRF 2023, launched the 4th batch of Chief Financial Officer Programme in partnership with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations. This programme has a 'Triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. This 9-month programme is curated for new and evolving CFOs on leading new and existing financial strategies for competitive advantage and augment business value as well as for senior-level professionals who aspire to take charge of the CFO role and other financial leadership roles in the future. It is also designed for business heads and CXOs, who are at the forefront of financial decision-making in their organisations. In the rapidly evolving landscape of modern business, CFOs are increasingly assuming multifaceted roles beyond traditional financial stewardship. According to the PwC Pulse Survey 2022, 78 per cent of CFOs plan to enhance their cyber risk management and about 53 per cent said they are looking to accelerate digital transformation using data analytics, AI, automation and cloud solutions. These statistics underscore the pivotal role CFOs play in shaping organizational resilience and agility amidst technological disruptions and evolving cyber threats. The IIM Calcutta Chief Financial Officer programme, designed by renowned IIMC Faculty, includes live online sessions from top IIM Calcutta faculty, real-world actionable insights, peer-to-peer learning, a 7-day campus immersion and a Capstone project. The module of this programme includes economy and financial markets, portfolio management, value creation and corporate strategy, data-driven decision-making, implications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in decision-making, designing unique collaborative arrangements, digital strategies and business model innovation among others. The key learnings from this programme include:

* Driving financial decisions with value-creating strategies* Transforming digital finance to gain insight, boost productivity, and spot trends* Maximising value by knowing and influencing key business drivers* Mitigating risk by skillfully navigating capital markets* Grounding operations in robust financial criteria and business models* Leading teams towards growth and tackling globalisation issues by building alliances Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "We are committed to bringing high-impact programmes for financial leaders to upskill in this rapidly evolving business landscape. We believe that the 'Chief Financial Officer programme' will help participants gain a 360-degree view on financial leadership. We believe this programme will equip the participants to mitigate risk, build futuristic business models and contribute to organizational success. We are excited to partner with an esteemed institution such as IIM Calcutta to bring this programme, which will help participants develop not only strategic insights and learn digital tools but also build unique and futuristic strategies towards organizational growth." The eligibility for this programme includes graduates, diploma holders, and postgraduates with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. This programme will commence on March 30, 2024, with a fee of Rs 6,45,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful completion of the programme, with a minimum attendance of 75 per cent, the participants will receive a completion certificate and the IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. For more information, visit the programme page here.

