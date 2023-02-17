Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ranked as the third best business school in India in the NIRF 2022 rankings, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has launched its third batch of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme with Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to people, business and government worldwide. The CFO Programme is a high-impact programme that will enable business leaders, aspiring and new CFO's to navigate financial strategies and increase business value. The role of a CFO has changed over the years and is now more broad-based, as the position requires one to think strategically, have an anticipatory view, as compared to the traditional focus on financial numbers alone. Today's CFO is a strategic partner in the C-Suite who is expected to straddle financial decisions with value-creation strategies, ground operations in financial criteria, all the while leading an organization through growth. Testament to a recent CFO and Enterprise Value Report by Accenture that reported that 43% of CFOs have utilised sophisticated financial modelling to assess potential risks and opportunities, the IIM C-Emeritus CFO Programme has been designed for professionals who are looking to advance their financial decision-making skills in fields like Financial Management, data-driven decision-making, strategic leadership, capital markets, digital finance, and digital transformation, among other contemporary topics. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus said, "In today's dynamic business climate, the role of the contemporary CFO has evolved beyond the traditional monitoring and reporting of financial data to become change agents who direct the work of analysts, accountants, and counsellors and take the initiative in fostering business expansion. In response to the overwhelmingly high demand for the first batch of this programme, we are happy to partner with IIM Calcutta to offer an executive certificate programme that will assist participants in becoming effective CFOs in the workplace of the 21st century. This programme will help finance professionals overcome the skill gap to become leaders of tomorrow." The curriculum of the CFO Programme will provide a blend of interesting live online sessions and a two-visit, seven-day immersion at the IIM Calcutta campus. The programme will be run by eminent faculty members from IIM Calcutta and industry leaders. The programme is best suited for new and evolving CFOs, senior-level professionals with over 10 years of experience, and business heads, CXO's, and financial leaders who are at the forefront of financial decision-making in their organisations.

The 3rd batch of this programme will begin on March 30, 2023, interested participants can submit their application by March 15, 2023. The programme fee is INR 6,08,000 plus GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options available and admission will be on first-come first-serve basis. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details on the programme.

