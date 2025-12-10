PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 10: IITM Pravartak, in collaboration with Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, launches The Smart Shield: AI-Powered Cybersecurity Mastery Program. With cybercrime on the rise with increasing use of AI for sophisticated attacks, this program consists of modules with AI-driven strategies and tools to defend against emerging threats. It is designed for lower to mid-level IT and cybersecurity professionals, covering offensive security, defensive security, AI-powered cybersecurity, and compliance. The curriculum includes 70+ hands-on labs, 20+ tools, 15+ Case Studies, and expert-led sessions by IITM Pravartak faculty and a former NPCI cybersecurity leader to deliver an industry-aligned learning experience.

Also Read | Gen Z Protests Shake the World in 2025: List of Countries Hit by Youth-Led Agitations Fuelled by Social Media.

A recent industry report stated that the global AI in cybersecurity market is expected to reach $93.75 billion by 2030, asserting the urgent need to integrate AI into defense capabilities. This program provides learners with a strong foundation in cybersecurity, covering core concepts, threat detection, and defense strategies. The hands-on exposure includes practical use of tools such as Nmap and Wireshark, while also building strong fundamentals in cryptography and system design aligned with CompTIA Security+.

Commenting on the partnership, Veeraraghavan G, Chief Operations Officer at IITM Pravartak, said, "We are thrilled to roll out a program that directly addresses the challenges of today's technology infrastructure. The curriculum goes beyond theory and offers a powerful combination of case studies and hands-on experience. Partnering with Simplilearn, which is an edtech platform known for delivering timely and industry-relevant courses, increases the effectiveness of the learning experience. We aim to help professionals upskill in AI-powered cybersecurity and amplify both their expertise and career aspirations."

Also Read | Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Smartphones Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

As part of the electives, learners can attend exclusive Cybersecurity Masterclasses led by IITM Pravartak faculty to explore cutting-edge advancements in the domain. Additionally, a Generative AI Masterclass will offer expert-led sessions on AI-powered creativity and real-world applications of GenAI. The cohort will also benefit from certifications such as Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals (AI-900) and Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity (SCI) Fundamentals (SC-900) will deepen understanding of cognitive services and data protection within Microsoft ecosystems.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, "As AI reshapes both cyber threats and defense mechanisms, the need for professionals who can harness AI for security has never been more urgent. We're thrilled to collaborate on The Smart Shield program, which combines rigorous academic excellence with practical, industry-aligned training. Through 70+ hands-on labs and expert-led sessions covering offensive security, defensive strategies, and AI-powered tools, this program equips professionals with the skills to defend against tomorrow's threats. This partnership underscores our mission to deliver cutting-edge, outcome-driven cybersecurity education that translates directly into career impact."

To be eligible for admission, candidates should hold a bachelor's degree with an average of 50% or higher marks (preferred but not mandatory). Applicants may come from non-programming backgrounds, though 2+ years of professional experience is preferred. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a Program Completion Certificate from IITM Pravartak and Simplilearn, along with individual course certificates from Simplilearn which will validate their skills and readiness to excel as cybersecurity professionals.

About IITM Pravartak

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a Section-8, not-for-profit company established by IIT Madras. It functions as the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) of the Government of India.

Its core focus areas are Sensors, Networking, Actuation and Control Systems (SNACS) within the cyber-physical systems domain.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe and offering access to world-class training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered in partnership with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842521/IITM_Pravartak.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)