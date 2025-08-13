New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): IKEA India has opened its first store in Delhi, setting up shop at Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, West Delhi. Spanning 15,000 square feet, the store aims to bring the furniture brand closer to homes in Delhi and surrounding areas, offering a mix of products, design ideas, and personalised services.

Swedish firm IKEA is known for affordable, ready-to-assemble furniture, home goods, and related services.

The new store in Delhi is part of IKEA's broader strategy in India, which combines large-format outlets, city stores, e-commerce, and "Plan and Order Points" where customers can design kitchens and wardrobes. With over 2,000 products on display and nearly 800 available for instant purchase, the IKEA Delhi store offers an offline version of the IKEA experience. Larger furniture and home items can be ordered online for delivery.

Patrik Antoni, CEO of IKEA India, called the launch a "big milestone" for the company in the capital. "We are humbled by the positive response and love IKEA has received from our North Indian customers since we began online deliveries here in March," he said in a press release. "To finally open our first store in the heart of the vibrant capital is a big milestone for us, and we are very happy to offer the opportunity for the many people in Delhi to touch and feel the IKEA products."

The store layout includes room settings designed to reflect Delhi homes, digital tools for space planning, and on-site experts for home furnishing advice. It also features a Swedish Cafe serving popular IKEA snacks, making it a family-friendly stop for visitors.

Pooja Grover, country expansion manager at IKEA India, said the Pacific Mall location was chosen to meet customers where they already spend time. "We are constantly learning from evolving retail trends in India to introduce formats that are new and relevant for our customers," she said.

The West Delhi store joins IKEA's existing presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Navi Mumbai, as well as city stores in South Mumbai. It also fits into the company's "One Click, 30 Minutes Away" approach, blending online convenience with physical accessibility.

IKEA is currently working on two larger-format stores in Gurgaon and Noida, part of its long-term plan to strengthen its footprint in India. (ANI)

