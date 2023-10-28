Ikodoo Launches the New and Improved Buds Z Neo Following the Success of Buds One and Buds Z

New Delhi [India], October 28: Ikodoo, a dynamic and innovative technology brand, has unveiled its latest offering, the Ikodoo Buds Z Neo, following the successful launches of the Buds One and Buds Z. The new addition to the Ikodoo product line is poised to elevate the audio experience for customers, building upon the company's commitment to meet evolving consumer demands.

The Buds Z Neo with the Vifa Sound technology presents an array of impressive features, including extended battery life for prolonged usage and fast-charging capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. The Buds Z Neo's 10mm PEEk+PU dynamic driver guarantees immersive, extra bass while maintaining the original sound of the music. Powered by Bluetooth 5.3, these headphones offer a stable and low-latency audio experience within 10 meters, making them compatible with Android, Windows, and iOS devices. It boasts an IPX4 water resistance rating, adding durability and versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of environments and activities. Notably, the Buds Z Neo incorporates AI ENC (Artificial Intelligence Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology for superior sound quality and effective noise cancellation, guaranteeing crystal clear audio even in noisy surroundings.

Pavneet Singh, CEO, Ikodoo, expressed the company's enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to introduce the Ikodoo Buds Z Neo to our customers. This product promises to redefine the audio experience, offering exceptional sound quality, extended performance, and advanced features. We eagerly anticipate the positive response from our customers and remain dedicated to surpassing their expectations with our product offerings."

The Ikodoo Buds Z Neo is available in three stylish colors: Black, Green, and White, allowing customers to choose an option that complements their style. With a competitive price of just 2999 rupees, Ikodoo maintains its commitment to providing high-quality audio solutions at an affordable price point.

IKODOO is a dynamic and innovative technology brand that caters to music enthusiasts by offering an array of exceptional products. Recognizing the need for high-quality audio technology, IKODOO has partnered with Vifa Sound, a globally renowned Danish company with a rich legacy in the sound industry. With a global presence and a commitment to providing remarkable audio experiences, IKODOO is revolutionizing the world of audio technology. www.ikodoo.tech

