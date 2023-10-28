Rae Bareli, October 28: In what appeared to be a suicide case at first, police, after examining call records unearthed how a youth killed his own brother for the sake of a woman they both loved. Nanku who goes under the pseudonym of Lallan was arrested on Thursday, October 19 for killing his elder brother Nitin (22) and misleading the police by hanging his body on a tree. Lallan confessed to his crime after policemen quizzed him and it was uncovered that he was in touch with his elder brother's would-be-wife. Nitin was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of village in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

Nitin worked in Mumbai as a mason and was back in his village for a break. The family found a suitable bride for him thinking it was time for him to settle down. Soon, Nitin and the woman (19 or so) started chatting over the phone and via video call. The family was shocked on hearing the news of Nitin's death and couldn't provide any reason why the eldest son had committed suicide. Nitin's fiancé too expressed her grief and said that she couldn't suspect any signs of trouble. The victim was last seen walking out of the house with his younger brother Lallan who works as a part time driver, that was the only lead the police had got initially, according to Times of India report. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Double Murder Rocks Azamgarh, Father-Son Duo Killed Over Business Rivalry (Watch Video).

Meanwhile the autopsy report was out which confirmed that Nitin was hit with wooden stick and was strangulated before being suspended from a tree. Unable to gather any information from the family, Lallan was called for questioning. Lallan gave vague answers and tried to divert the investigation in the beginning. Police got suspicious and decided to examine Lallan's phone. After checking his phone, the cops found that he had deleted the recent call records, call logs, messages and chats. The call detail records were taken out which revealed Lallan was in contact with same woman his brother intended to marry. He too was pursuing the woman and was desperate to tie knots with her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Son Kills Father With Sharp Weapon in Greed of Property in Rae Bareli, Arrested.

Lallan confessed that he took the woman's number from his brother's phone and started chatting. Shortly, they started exchanging every kind of conversation with each other. "The woman was indulging both the men", said police. She has been called for questioning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).