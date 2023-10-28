Santiago, October 28: A cocaine dealer in Chile, dubbed the "TikTok Narco Queen," was executed in broad daylight according to initial reports. Sabrina Durán, 24-years-old, was seen sprawled face down in the middle of a Santiago street after being shot by an attacker wearing a mask in horrifying footage caught by a bystander on Tuesday, October 24.

Durán, mother of one, was reportedly stopped by three men on her way to a nail salon in Padre Hurtado, according to local news outlets. Drug Lord 'El Taliban' Tied to Ship Anchor, Thrown Into Caribbean Sea Alive for Stealing Cocaine Shipment From Cartel, Video Surfaces.

In the video that surfaced online, Durán can be seen already down on the ground and struggling to get up when a gunman comes close to her and begins shooting. The Chilean police have not offered an explanation for the heinous murder, but those familiar with the investigation said it was related to "settling scores."

Sabrina Duran Shot Dead in Santiago

🇨🇱CHILE Conocida narcotraficante muere en encerrona en Padre Hurtado: Recibió siete disparos en Padre Hurtado NOTICIAEN DESARROLLO La víctima fatal, identificada como "la Ina", hab Sabrina Durán Montero, alias "La Ina", reconocida por sus videos en TikTok, etc pic.twitter.com/QN86B2RHYC — kaotic.chile🇨🇱 (@kaoticchile) October 24, 2023

About Sabrina Durán

Durán received a three-year jail term for drug trafficking after being arrested in 2022 on suspicion of being the leader of a local criminal organisation. She attempted to escape out of prison with other convicts by jumping from the third story before they were all arrested. Mexico: Deadly Riots in Sinaloa State After Capture of Drug Lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman’s Son Ovidio Guzman-Lopez.

In September, she was granted conditional release from jail, allowing her to serve the balance of her sentence at home. Durán has amassed a substantial social media following, with over 467,000 followers on TikTok, where she has been promoting beauty products since 2021. On Monday, she shared a video demonstrating several cosmetics.

